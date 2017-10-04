LAPD Chases Stolen Car Suspect Around South Bay

HARBOR (CBSLA) — The LAPD pursued a stolen car suspect Wednesday afternoon.
The chase began around 4:45 p.m. and ended when the suspect was ordered out of the vehicle around 6:05 p.m.
Police ended up throwing out a spike strip to stop the 2000 Chevy Tahoe truck.
At 59th and Figueroa the suspect got blocked in by another vehicle. Police got out of their cars, guns drawn, and ordered the suspect to get out of the vehicle.
It was unclear how much longer the suspect was going to be able to drive the vehicle. The truck was compromised by the spike street and becoming flat.