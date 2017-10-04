LA Kings To Honor Employee Killed In Vegas Attack

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Kings employee who was killed in the Las Vegas attack will be honored during Thursday’s opening night game.
Team officials say Christiana “Chrissy” Duarte will be among “many victims and heroes” who will be recognized when the Kings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Staples Center.
Duarte was in her first year as a Kings Fan Service Associate, according to the team.
In addition to special pregame ceremony, Kings players will also wear a commemorative “CD” sticker on their helmets during the game.
“Our hearts go out to Chrissy’s family and loved ones and everyone else associated with this horrible act of terror,” said Kings captain Anze Kopitar. “As a team it was important for us to contribute in any way possible.”
A Kings 50/50 raffle will also be held, with all proceeds going to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
Duarte attended the concert with her brother’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero, and was initially reported missing following the shooting. Friends later said she had been confirmed as one of the 59 victims in the shooting.