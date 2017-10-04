E. Coli, Blood Infection Contributed To Hugh Hefner’s Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner passed away after going into cardiac arrest, but an E. coli infection also contributed to his death, according to his death certificate.
The death certificate, obtained Tuesday by The Blast, states that the 91-year-old Hefner died of a cardiac arrest. However, he was also dealing with a severe blood infection known as septicemia, along with a bout of E. coli that was “highly resistant to antibiotics.”
The E. coli and the septicemia were diagnosed six days prior to his death.
Hefner passed away Sept. 27. He was laid to rest Saturday alongside Marilyn Monroe in a private ceremony at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, according to the Los Angeles Times.
