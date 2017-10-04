50-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a three-alarm brush fire near Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Robert C. Lee Parkway and Golden Valley Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.
As of 1:55 p.m. the blaze had expanded to 50 acres, but progress had been stopped, LACFD reported. Containment was at 10 percent. No structures were threatened and there were no evacuations, an LACFD official said. Billowing smoke from the blaze could be seen from the nearby Golden Valley High campus.
About 200 personnel with LACFD were battling the fire on the ground and in the air.
The cause of the fire was not confirmed.