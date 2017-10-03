Man Shot Dead In Car In Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Paramount late Monday night.
Just after 11 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Madison Street and Downey Avenue on a 911 call about a shooting. They arrived to find a Hispanic man in a car with at least one gunshot wound to his mid-torso.
The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not released.
There was no word on a motive. Deputies have no suspect information at this time.