BREAKING: Death Toll Rises In Vegas Shooting | Watch Live | Full Coverage |  Listen Live To KNX 1070

Man Shot Dead In Car In Paramount

Filed Under: Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A man was found shot to death in a car in Paramount late Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Madison Street and Downey Avenue on a 911 call about a shooting. They arrived to find a Hispanic man in a car with at least one gunshot wound to his mid-torso.

The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not released.

There was no word on a motive. Deputies have no suspect information at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch