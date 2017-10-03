Century City Mall To Reopen After $1B Makeover

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) – The official grand reopening of the Westfield Century City mall is set for Tuesday, with officials ready to show off the $1 billion in renovations developed over the last two years.
A majority of the mall’s 200-plus shops and restaurants will be open for business, including many new retailers and a new three-level Nordstrom. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Westfield’s co-CEOs, Peter and Steven Lowy, will be in attendance for the occasion. A news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m., with the official grand opening set for 7 p.m.
“With our grand opening celebration, Westfield’s vision for Century City, and our portfolio more broadly, continues to be revealed,” said William Hecht, Westfield’s chief operating officer in the United States.
The redesign includes a new entertainment and events venue, a new fitness club, a remodeled Bloomingdale’s, a relocated and remodeled Macy’s, a permanent Uber Lounge and new outdoor plazas.
The mall at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. has also partnered with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Annenberg Space for Photography and other venues to showcase throughout the mall.
Parking has more than doubled at the mall, and a new feature has been added that allows visitors to reserve their own private space in advance while getting in and out of the parking facility.
VIP elevators are among the perks that have been added for celebrities, and there is also a new Studio Services meant to connect retailers with stylists and costumers in the entertainment industry.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)