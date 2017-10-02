Remembering Southern California Victims Of Vegas Massacre

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas that killed 59 was John Phippen.
Phippen was a general contractor from Santa Clarita who went to the country music concert with his son. longtime friend John Polucki described him as having the personality of a celebrity or a politician.
“He was unflappable, just this big guy’s guy….John was that guy that you always wanted to hang out with.”
During third period Monday it was announced to the children Manhattan Beach Middle School special needs teacher Sandy Casey was killed. Casey had taught at the school for nine years.
Another Southland resident who died in the Las Vegas mass shooting is 53-year-old Susan Smith. She was an office manager with the Simi Valley Unified School District.
Manhattan Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of it’s officers. Rachael Parker has worked for the department for a decade
Several local law enforcement members wounded at the Vegas concert. Michele Gile reports on conditions of several off-duty fire firefighters and police officers who were at the concert.