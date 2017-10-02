Fans Grumble Over Rams Helmet Colors Despite Win Over Cowboys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A huge Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys apparently wasn’t enough for some Rams fans who took exception to the team’s unis.
Despite the Rams improving to 3-1 after rallying for a 35-30 victory at AT&T Stadium, it was the white and blue helmets worn by the team that drew criticism online.
Turns out there may be a perfectly logical explanation: the team released a statement indicating the uniforms are anything but permanent.
“The team is currently exploring a full rebrand, including new uniforms that will be unveiled in 2019 to coincide with the opening of the new LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park [scheduled for 2020],” Rams officials said in a statement.
The Rams’ original blue white-horned helmets were worn between 1964 and 1972.
One Comment