BREAKING: At Least 58 Dead In Vegas Shooting | Watch LiveListen Live To KNX 1070

Fans Grumble Over Rams Helmet Colors Despite Win Over Cowboys

Filed Under: Rams
OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams players helmet sitting on the field during pregame warm ups prior to playing the Oakland Raiders in an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A huge Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys apparently wasn’t enough for some Rams fans who took exception to the team’s unis.

Despite the Rams improving to 3-1 after rallying for a 35-30 victory at AT&T Stadium, it was the white and blue helmets worn by the team that drew criticism online.

Turns out there may be a perfectly logical explanation: the team released a statement indicating the uniforms are anything but permanent.

“The team is currently exploring a full rebrand, including new uniforms that will be unveiled in 2019 to coincide with the opening of the new LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park [scheduled for 2020],” Rams officials said in a statement.

The Rams’ original blue white-horned helmets were worn between 1964 and 1972.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch