Fans Grumble Over Rams Helmet Colors Despite Win Over Cowboys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A huge Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys apparently wasn’t enough for some Rams fans who took exception to the team’s unis.

Despite the Rams improving to 3-1 after rallying for a 35-30 victory at AT&T Stadium, it was the white and blue helmets worn by the team that drew criticism online.

The Rams changed their helmets and pants this year to the old blue and whites but kept their old jerseys. It looks terrible. pic.twitter.com/jQe5Ian1QZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 1, 2017

Why don't the Rams just put the gold horns back on when they wear blue jerseys? This really is ugly. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 1, 2017

The Rams having mismatched helmets/unis is disgusting. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 1, 2017

Rams looks so dumb with the helmets that don't match the uniforms they could have waited lol — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 1, 2017

I am way too angry about the Rams helmets not matching their jersey's color. — Laybaybae (@Laycroix) October 1, 2017

The white horns on the Rams' helmets clash with the yellow trim on their shirts. #NFLRedZone — LI Matt (@LI_Matt) October 1, 2017

Did the Rams lose their helmets or something? Why are they wearing those helmets with that uniform? — Coach Byrd (@CoachByrd_EAT) October 1, 2017

The Rams helmets don't match their blue uniforms and it bothers me more than it should. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 1, 2017

Turns out there may be a perfectly logical explanation: the team released a statement indicating the uniforms are anything but permanent.

“The team is currently exploring a full rebrand, including new uniforms that will be unveiled in 2019 to coincide with the opening of the new LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park [scheduled for 2020],” Rams officials said in a statement.

The Rams’ original blue white-horned helmets were worn between 1964 and 1972.