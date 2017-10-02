Civilian Police Employee Confirmed Dead After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A civilian employee of the Manhattan Beach Police Department was among the dozens killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, while several off-duty police officers and firefighters were among the more than 500 wounded.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino began showering bullets on the festival below. Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of performing when the gunfire began.

The gunman was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who lives in a retirement community in Mesquite, about an hour and a half away. He was found dead by SWAT officers who stormed Mandalay’s 32nd floor and used explosives to get into his hotel room. Paddock is believed to have killed himself before SWAT officers arrived.

Rachael Parker, who worked for the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years, was confirmed killed in Sunday night’s shooting. The department said that a second employee, an off-duty officer, also attended the the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and suffered a minor injury.

PHOTOS: Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Ontario police Officer Michael Gracia, 24, and a 4-year veteran of the department was critically injured in the shooting. His fiance was also shot, but her injuries were non-life-threatening.

It was initially reported that Ontario police confirmed his death Monday, but authorities later confirmed he was in critical but stable condition.

This was my error. My apologies to Officer Garcia, your department and his family. https://t.co/MwMlEoyEGU — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) October 2, 2017

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said two of their off-duty personnel were also attending the music festival and were hit by gunfire. Both were taken to a local hospital, and one remains in critical condition. The second is in stable condition. LASD officials said they would not release their names at this time.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Chief Jim McDonnell said he had more than 80 officers in Las Vegas Sunday for a law enforcement conference, but that everyone else has been accounted for.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 33-year-old off-duty officer assigned to patrol in the Foothill Division was shot just above the left knee. Her injury was not life-threatening, and the LAPD said they would not release her name.

LAPD Sgt. Fred Cueto said three other off-duty officers were also at the concert, but none of them were injured.

Cueto said off-duty officers are generally allowed to carry weapons in most states, but certain venues do not allow it. He said his officers told him they were not allowed to carry their weapons into the music festival.

The Bakersfield Police Department said “several” of their off-duty police officers were also attending festival at the time of the shooting. One officer was hit by gunfire and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“Some of our officers witnessed the gunfire but were not in a position to return fire,” the department said in a statement.

The department said they would release the injured officer’s name after the situation in Las Vegas had stabilized.

Two Los Angeles firefighters were also wounded in the shooting. A group of seven Los Angeles firefighters were at the concert, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas.

Two members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department were hit by gunfire — one in the elbow, one in the thigh — and both are being transferred to Los Angeles-area hospitals, the department said. A third member of the department was also struck by gunfire, and that injury was also described as non-life-threatening.

One Orange County sheriff’s deputy was also reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen area. The wives of two department employees were also injured, but their wounds were not life-threatening.

#OCSDPIO:1 Deputy and multiple family members of other dept. personnel injured by gunfire in LV shooting. All non-life threatening injuries — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) October 2, 2017

At least six off-duty Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were at the concert with family members or friends, OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi said.

“We are pleased to report that all are OK,” he said.

Two Newport Beach city employees, including an off-duty police officer, were injured in the attack, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

A few off-duty firefighters from San Bernardino County were also at the concert and assisted people who were injured, San Bernardino County Fire spokeswoman Tracy Martinez said. None of the firefighters were injured themselves.