LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after suffering a heart attack at his Malibu home, a longtime manager has confirmed in a statement.

The 66-year-old musician was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital Sunday night in full cardiac arrest and was placed on life support.

Reaction to the rock legend’s passing was swift on social media. Here is a sample of the conversation.

You ran down your last dream, #TomPetty. You got me through some rough times, so I could run down mine. Thank you. Fly high. — M.-E. Morales🐘 (@mare_pear) October 3, 2017

‘Into the great wide open…’

I can't, I can't, I can't. He was the soundtrack to so much of my life. I can't. 😞😢 #TomPetty — Kathleen Allen (@blondefirebakes) October 3, 2017

Today America lost one of its musical giants. Thank you Tom Petty for all the music. To me you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/L6TrMBa6os — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 3, 2017

R.I.P. #TomPetty. You left us heartbroken today, but thank you for the amazing music and work you gave us. It's been a rough couple of days. — David McCreery (@David_McCreery) October 3, 2017

