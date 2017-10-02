Off-Duty California Police Officers Wounded In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several off-duty police officers from Southern California were wounded in a mass shooting at a country music festival along the Las Vegas strip, officials are confirming Monday.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured when a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino began showering bullets on the festival below. Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of performing with the gunfire began.

The gunman was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who lives in a retirement community in Mesquite, about an hour and a half away. He was killed by SWAT officers who stormed Mandalay’s 32nd floor and used explosives to get into his hotel room.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 33-year-old off-duty officer assigned to patrol in the Foothill Division was shot just above the left knee. Her injury was not life-threatening, and the LAPD said they would not release her name.

LAPD Sgt. Fred Cueto said three other off-duty officers were also at the concert, but none of them were injured.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said two of their off-duty personnel were also attending the music festival and were hit by gunfire. Both were taken to a local hospital, and one remains in critical condition. The second is in stable condition.

LASD officials said they would release their names at this time.

The Bakersfield Police Department said “several” of their off-duty police officers were also attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the time of the shooting. One officer was hit by gunfire and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

“Some of our officers witnessed the gunfire but were not in a position to return fire,” the department said in a statement.

The department said they would release the injured officer’s name after the situation in Las Vegas had stabilized.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said two of his officers who were also attending the concert have died. Both were also off-duty.

Cueto said off-duty officers are generally allowed to carry weapons in most states, but certain venues do not allow it. He said his officers told him they were not allowed to carry their weapons into the music festival.