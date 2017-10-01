Seager Gets In Gear, Dodgers Beat Rockies 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Corey Seager had three hits to break out of a funk and the Los Angeles Dodgers headed into the postseason on a high note, holding off the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies 6-3 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

At 104-58, the Dodgers tied for the second-most wins in franchise history with the 1942 squad (104-50) in Brooklyn. The ’53 team went 105-49.

Colorado wrapped up the regular season 87-75 for its best mark since 2009, which was the last time the team went to the postseason before clinching the second NL wild-card spot Saturday.

The Rockies travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in a one-game playoff on Wednesday. The winner will meet Los Angeles in Game 1 of an NL Division Series on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Seager hit .179 in September before going 3 for 3 on Sunday with a double.

Cody Bellinger staked Los Angeles to a 1-0 lead in the first on a double that center fielder Charlie Blackmon lost in the sun. The Dodgers led 5-0 before Tony Wolters’ RBI single in the sixth.

Reliever turned starter for the day Ross Stripling and five of his bullpen brethren stifled the Colorado lineup early. Kenta Maeda (13-6) earned the win by throwing two scoreless innings and Josh Fields picked up the save.

Blackmon was 1 for 2 on the final day to claim the NL batting title with a .331 average. It’s the fourth time in five years a Rockies player has captured the crown.

The outfielder with the bushy beard and mullet also led the majors in hits (213), runs (137), triples (14) and multigame hits (68) as he put together an MVP-caliber season from the leadoff spot.

Kyle Freeland (11-11) went three innings and allowed two runs. Freeland finished ties with teammate German Marquez for most wins among rookies with 11.

The Colorado clubhouse reeked Sunday morning from all the bubbly and beer that was sprayed the night before in celebration.

“Smells like a frat house,” first baseman Mark Reynolds said. “But it’s a really good smell in a baseball clubhouse.”

ALL READY

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray (10-4, 3.67 ERA) has allowed three or less runs in 13 straight starts heading into the contest Wednesday at Arizona.

“It’s just another game for me,” Gray said. “If you try to make it anything more than another game, it’s not going to go well.”

LOSING HIS CROWN

Nolan Arenado’s two-year reign as the RBI champion was halted by Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton. Arenado finished with 130.

“I want it, but I think I’d want it more if we weren’t going to the playoffs,” Arenado said. “The fact we’re in, I’m like, ‘I kind of did what I had to do.'”

THIS & THAT

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and Greg Holland of the Rockies tied for the NL lead in saves with 41. … OF Joc Pederson had two RBI doubles after replacing Yasiel Puig in the fourth. … The Rockies drew 2,953,650 fans to Coors Field, the most since 2001.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw waits to see if he will face the Diamondbacks or the Rockies.

Rockies: Get set for their first postseason game since 2009.

