1 Killed, 2 Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured when a car in a two-vehicle crash in Riverside.

The crash unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Orange Street.

It was there that authorities say the driver of a gold Toyota Corolla crossed the roadway into the opposing lanes, and struck another vehicle.

Drivers of both of the vehicles were transported to the hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles died.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Detective G. Matthews at (951) 826-8724.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch