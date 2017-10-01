1 Killed, 2 Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured when a car in a two-vehicle crash in Riverside.
The crash unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Orange Street.
It was there that authorities say the driver of a gold Toyota Corolla crossed the roadway into the opposing lanes, and struck another vehicle.
Drivers of both of the vehicles were transported to the hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles died.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Detective G. Matthews at (951) 826-8724.