Purse-Snatching At The Pump: Handbags In Passenger Seats An Easy Target For Thieves

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A spokesperson for a Santa Monica gas station is warning customers about a thief snatching purses off passenger seats while drivers are distracted at the pump.

Security video shows Bonnie Bennetts getting gas at World Oil on Lincoln Blvd. and Michigan Ave. A suspect is seen opening Bennetts’ door, grabbing her purse from the passenger seat and taking off.

Bennetts says she spent $1,000 to replace the key fob for her car and change the locks on her house after the incident.

A spokesperson for World Oil said they don’t want their customers getting ripped off and showed CBS2/KCAL9 the footage.

Many women we spoke to are already taking steps to protect their belongings. Bennetts hopes sharing her story with others will help them avoid the same fate.

“I’m already putting my purse in a different spot and just sharing with other women,” she said.

Santa Monica police are investigating the incident.

