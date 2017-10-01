Pasadena Looking To Take Some Of The Air Out Of Airbnb

PASADENA (CBSLA) n— Pasadena is looking to crack down on home sharing services like Airbnb.

The city council is taking up a plan that would put some caps on these types of rentals.

KCAL 9’s Jeff Nguyen reported from Pasadena City Hall Sunday evening to explain the changes the city is looking to make.

“I rent three rooms at the home here in Pasadena where I live. At this moment, all three of my rooms are rented,” sayd Lia Enkelis.

Her home she says is her main source of income.

She started renting out rooms in her house after she stopped working — she is caring for her aging mother.

Enkelis is one of the many Airbnb hosts who say the home sharing service doesn’t compete with hotels and helps the local economy.

“People that come to my home, I think if they didn’t have this option, they would not make their trip in some cases,” says host Audrey Schmedes.

But Pasadena is joining a number of cities across Southern California that are trying to reign in how services like Air BnB operate.

The city council is considering a plan which would put a 90-day limit per year — if a host doesn’t stay at the home for at least nine months out of the year.

It’s something Enkelis would like to see lifted.

“For people who live in Pasadena and travel, it’s good opportunity for them to have their house pay for itself,” she said.

Enkelis says there are people in the community who work and travel for the entertainment industry or in academics who could benefit from a compromise.

But what’s unique about the Pasadena plan is a cap on rentals near the Rose Bowl to five five percent or roughly 126 units.

“Right now we have fewer than the number of hosts that it would take to reach that cap. In that area – within that home sharing network. So right now I think it would work,” Enkelis said.