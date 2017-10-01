Marilyn Manson Injured In Mishap Onstage During Performance

Filed Under: Marilyn Manson

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Manson’s representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble. Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson’s concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch