Best 2017 Halloween Events At Southern California’s Theme Parks

No longer relegated to just one night for little kids, Halloween has taken on a life of its own for teens and adults of all ages at Southern California’s theme and amusement parks. Gore, terror, monsters, zombies and more will make you yearn for the sweet costumes of your youth. Some places offer more family-friendly attractions for the holiday so pick carefully! From Knott’s Scary Farm to Halloween Time at Disneyland parks, theme parks are going all out this year to bring you entertaining and scary attractions.

Knott’s Scary Farm



(Credit: Knott’s Berry Farm) Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com

Dates: Select Nights From September 21, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Are you looking for a good scare? Knott’s Berry Farm transforms itself on select nights in October each year to become Knott’s Scary Farm. While Knott’s Berry Farm is a great place to visit any time of the year, for those folks who love scary things about Halloween, fall is a particularly good time to visit this park. This year, there will be tons of haunted attractions, including specialty mazes, as well as a variety of shows like Elvira’s Last Show, Fiesta de los Muertos, and much more. Want to be scared? Check out Ghost Town Streets – a great scare zone. Arm yourself with just a flash light and explore the creepy house at the end of the street at the Trick Or Treat: Lights Out exhibit. There are plenty of scare zones, thrill rides and frightful mazes. If you’re a fan of the horror side of Halloween, there is no better place to visit than Knott’s Scary Farm.

Halloween Time & Mickey’s Halloween Party At Disneyland



(Joshua Sudock/Disneyland) Disneyland

1313 S. Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92803

(714) 781-4565

www.disneyland.com

Dates: September 15, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Disneyland’s family-friendly atmosphere stays just the way it is, but throughout September and October, Disneyland’s attractions take on a Halloween theme that is perfect for kids and adults. This year, the highlight is Mickey’s Halloween Party, where visitors to the park can dress up in their favorite costume and go trick or treating. Note: this requires a separate ticket. Included in this event are trick or treat stations, photo opportunities with Disney villain characters, a fireworks show, as well as the return of the hEadless Horseman riding in a parade. In addition, take advantage of Space Mountain as it turns into its Halloween version named Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, as well as the Haunted House. You’ll also want to make sure to take a stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. to see a giant pumpkin carved as Mickey Mouse, and see hundreds of one-of-a-kind jack o’ lanterns that are perfect for a photo op. Disney’s California Adventure Park comes alive with festive decor, Halloween themed treats and food, as well as rides and attractions tuned up especially for the season.



Learn more about this terrific event by visiting our Guide To Halloween Time At Disneyland.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights



(Credit: Roberto Gonzales/Universal Orlando via Getty Images) Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

www.universalstudioshollywood.com

Dates: September (15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30), October (1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 31) and November (2, 3 & 4) From the movie company that invented the horror film genre comes an immersive event like no other. Universal Studios Hollywood is starting off their 2017 Halloween celebrations early this year, as their annual Halloween Horror Nights festivities kicks off several weeks before October 31. Prepare to be enter the ultimate Halloween destination with more mazes than years before and attractions that are sure to scare! Attractions include the Terror Tram, an American Horror Story destination where you’ll see an isolated farmhouse sure to spook you, and more. “The Shining” will give guests the chance to experience iconic scenes and characters from the Stanley Kubrick’s blockbuster film. Other attractions include “Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Titans of Horror,” “Saw,” “The Horrors of Blumhouse” and much more. In addition,, there will be a new Jabbawockeez show, and rides like Transformers The Ride, Jurassic Park In The Dark, The Simpsons Ride, and Revenge Of The Mummy. But, if you want to really get freaked out, Universal can help with that, as there will be plenty of scare zones like “Hell-O-Ween,” “Toxic Tunnel,” and “Urban Inferno.” Learn more by visiting our Guide To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2017.



Arriving early is recommended and masks and costumes are prohibited. Food, drinks, bottles, recording/flash photography, flashlights or laser pens are not permitted in the Mazes. This is not recommended for children 13 and under. The event occurs rain or shine (umbrellas allowed).

Six Flags Fight Fest



(credit: David M./yelp) Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 255-4100

www.sixflags.com

Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 31, 2017 Six Flags Magic Mountain never disappoints. For the beginning of fall and Halloween, they’ll be entertaining visitors to the park on select days with their annual Fright Fest. The park will operate as it normally does during the day, but at night, there will be nowhere to hide as Fright Fest takes over. Get ready to be sacred as zombies, ghouls and other freaky characters roam the park in attempt to get a scream out of anything and anyone they come in contact with. Enjoy thrilling theme park rides as well as attractions like the Willoughby’s Haunted Mansion, or “Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising,” where you’ll roam the park’s largest outdoor maze ever built. Experience scare zones throughout the park, and watch out for ghouls at every corner! There will literally be no place to hide from them. See all the attractions and scare zones.

Dark Harbor On The Queen Mary



(Credit: The Queen Mary) The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com

Dates: Select Nights From September 28, 2017 – November 1, 2017 Dark Harbor at The Queen Mary is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever before! Southern California’s most haunted Halloween event returns with more monsters, mazes and attractions. The Queen Mary is known to be haunted in real life, so this is the perfect place to experience the spooky Halloween season. Spirits will take over and there will be 4 mazes on this haunted ship. Come for an unforgettable evening where you’ll be frightened and haunted all night long! Tickets are reasonably priced at just $20 if you buy them online! Open from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on select nights and to 1 a.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s.

