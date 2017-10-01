Every October 2017 Event To Know About In Orange County

(Credit: The Queen Mary)

The scariest time of the year has arrived, bringing with it a bunch of monsters, mazes, scare zones and screams. October is filled with terrifying haunts, spooky family-oriented activities and fun fall pumpkin patches that make it a memorable month each year. But there is plenty to do outside of the Halloween realm. Whether you take in a ballet, go for a hike, learn to make soup or sip some brews during Oktoberfest, October is bound to hold plenty of excitement for everyone in your crew.

October 7, 2017

BrewBQ

Cismontane Brewing Company

1409 East Warner Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(949) 888-2739

www.cismontanebrewing.com

Stop by the tasting room for this Rancho Santa Margarita-based microbrewery, whose beers reflect the region’s unique culture, for the very first BrewBQ. The brewery is partnering with Helberg Ranch to present a day full of—you guessed it—brews and barbecue. Four of the brand’s unique craft brews will be offered up to complement the ranch’s delicious barbecue dishes. In addition, there will be live music and dancing, with performances from Cowboy and Indian as well as JJ Smith & The Helm.

October 7, 2017

(Credit: Aldo Luongo)

Meet Artist Aldo Luongo

Lahaina Galleries

1173 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-9117

www.lahainagalleries.com

With works that are often referred to as romance on canvas, Aldo Luongo’s acrylic paintings and fine art prints feature a bold, impressionist style that has won him international acclaim. The artist comes to Orange County this month for one evening, showcasing his art at Lahaina Galleries at Fashion Island. He will unveil a new collection of artwork as well as a limited edition giclée print called “Amethyst Afternoon,” which will be on sale during the event. In addition, every purchase during the show, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., includes a bottle of Parker Wine.

October 12 – 15, 2017

(Credit: Natasha Razina)

Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

With six performances over the course of four days, the Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra will present a special show honoring famous Russian choreographer Michel Fokine. Popular in the early 20th century, four of his ballets will be included in the show—“Chopiniana,” “Le Spectre de la Rose,” “The Swan” and “Schéhérazade.” Ballet director Yuri Fateev and conductor Gavriel Heine work together to present outstanding dance numbers that those of all ages can enjoy.

October 13, 2017

(Credit: Irvine Ranch Conservancy)

Loop Hike: Limestone Canyon

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve

Hicks Haul Road

Silverado, CA 92676

(714) 508-4757

www.letsgooutside.org

Head out to Limestone Canyon to explore the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks with this incredible loop hike. Taking visitors on a more than 10-mile trek through the preserve, it’s a great experience for local hikers looking for a more difficult trail. With plenty of steep climbs and descents, visitors will get a great workout while experiencing stunning views of Orange County, the nearby mountains and landmarks like the Sinks. The tour is free but register online for this guided hike, as it’s the only way you can reach this area.

October 13 – 15, 2017

O.C. Japan Fair

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(310) 809-5479

www.oc-japanfair.com

Learning about a new culture in your own backyard is always appealing. This month, one of the largest Japanese festivals in Southern California comes to the fairgrounds, bringing with it a slew of culture and tradition. For three days, visitors can stop by to enjoy traditional Japanese food and relevant games. There will also be sake tasting on site as well as a cosplay show and a kimono show. Don’t forget to check out the entertainment schedule to see Che’Nelle and Layla Lane live.

October 13 – 29, 2017

(Credit: Boot Hill)

Boot Hill

16 Goldenrod

Irvine, CA 92614

(818) 633-0300

www.legendofboothill.com

On select nights in October, the legend of Boot Hill comes to life at this haunted house and yard display in Irvine. Held annually, visitors come from all over to experience the terror that is based on a spooky tale about a man named Jedediah Smith and the old town of Bridgewood. Now in its 18th year, the display transforms the home into the old church and cemetery that are said to have once occupied the land. Though it is free to attend, donations are encouraged and part of the proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Through October 15, 2017

(Credit: Leslie Eisner)

“Dracula”

Camino Real Playhouse

31776 El Camino Real

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 489-8082

www.caminorealplayhouse.org

On weekends for the first half of the month, the Camino Real Playhouse its performance of “Dracula,” a beloved tale that is perfect for Halloweentime. The play tells the story of a vampire—Dracula—who attempts to seduce women to get to their blood. This adaptation of the show is great for families, as it’s created for those of all ages, offering up just a few scary moments to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

October 15, 2017

(Credit: Environmental Nature Center)

Fall Faire and Pumpkin Patch

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

www.encenter.org

For more than 40 years, the Environmental Nature Center has been hosting an annual fall fair, giving locals a great way to celebrate the season. The on-site pumpkin patch gives kids a chance to pick out gourds for carving and a wonderful backdrop for family photos—plus sales benefit the center’s educational programs. There will be a variety of other activities as well, including story time, a birds of prey presentation, a native plant sale, face painting, henna tattoos, games, arts & crafts and a petting zoo with pony rides.

October 15 – January 14, 2018

(Credit: Dan McCleary)

“Dan McCleary: Prints from Oaxaca”

Laguna Art Museum

625 Park Avenue

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

www.lagunaartmuseum.org

The exhibit on Los Angeles-based artist Dan McCleary at the Laguna Art Museum is filled with etchings, paintings and drawings based on time the artist has spent traveling to the Taller de Grabado in Oaxaca, Mexico to study under Fernando Sandoval, a famous Mexican printer. In addition to seeing McCleary’s work—including recent pieces from his latest trip this past spring—visitors will learn about the techniques he has picked up from Grabado. His subject matter typically includes things like flowers, sugar skulls and people.

October 20 – 22, 2017

(Credit: )

Silverado Days

William Peak Park

7225 El Dorado Drive

Buena Park, CA 90620

www.silveradodays.com

This special festival takes place each year, marking more than six decades of history and excitement in Buena Park. Silverado Days features a carnival with more than 30 rides, some suitable for even the smallest of children, as well as nearly 100 vendor booths and additional places to grab a bite to eat. In addition to the carnival, the festival features plenty of contests for guests to enter—from an amateur horseshoe contest, a chili cook-off and a baby contest to an arm wrestling contest, a men’s leg contest and a hog-calling contest. There will also be both car and dog shows.

October 21, 2017

(Credit: OC United)

Pumpkin Run for Reading

Fullerton Courthouse

1275 North Berkeley Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

(657) 217-0901

www.ocpumpkinrun.com

Fullerton-based OC United will host the Pumpkin Run for Reading on October 21, offering a fun event for the whole family to participate in. The 5k run encourages costumes so kids will love dressing up before Halloween gets here. There will be individual and team prizes for the best costumes, and there will also be chances to paint pumpkins, enter a pie-eating contest and explore the kid’s zone at the Fullerton High School stadium. On race day, they will collect children’s book donations and all proceeds will benefit educational programs for at-risk kids in Fullerton.

October 21, 2017

(Credit: Beachfront Cinema)

Screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Huntington State Beach

21601 Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(888) 496-6070

www.beachfrontcinema.com

While Halloween may not be here quite yet, the 21st marks a fun movie screening that is perfect for the season. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stars Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king of Halloweentown. After discovering Christmastown, he tries to bring the ho-ho-holiday to his own city, but the ghosts and ghouls don’t take to it the way he hopes. This beloved film is one of the best Halloween classics for children, and the weather is just starting to cool off so bring some blankets along and cuddle up on the beach to watch this film favorite.

October 21, 2017

(Credit: Randall Slavin)

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull

Honda Center

2695 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.hondacenter.com

Two superstars team up for this popular tour: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. Their stop at the Honda Center comes on a Saturday night, making it perfect for a night on the town with friends or your significant other. These engaging singers have had a variety of hits, like Iglesias’ “Be With You” and “Bailando” and Pitbull’s “Time of Our Lives” and “Fireball.” Their multi-platinum selling records are nothing compared to their action-packed stage shows.

October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2017

(Credit: Friends of Santa Ana Zoo)

Boo at the Zoo

Santa Ana Zoo

1801 East Chestnut Avenue

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 836-4000

www.santaanazoo.org

Whether you love Halloween, animals or both, this is a fun event for children and teens. The smallest of visitors can dress up in their cute costumes and head for the trick-or-treat trail, which features 10 different stations offering holiday goodies. There will also be storytelling, games, live entertainment and a costume parade each day. For teens, there is a special Teen Scream haunted house to add some flair and scare. In addition, guests can views the regular animal exhibits and special animal demonstrations, making it an ultra-unique Halloween event in O.C.

October 22, 2017

(Credit: Seaside Gallery and Goods)

Painted Silk Scarves

Seaside Gallery and Goods

124 Tustin Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 290-7249

www.seasidegalleryandgoods.com

While many different places throughout Orange County offer succulent workshops or painting lessons, this unique collective offers something a little different. Spend your Sunday afternoon creating your own painted silk scarf at Seaside Gallery and Goods. Lisa and Rick Mayer of Newport Art Silk Painting Studio will lead the experience, teaching guests how to use water marbling with acrylic paints to put the designs onto the scarves. The easy-to-follow instructions make it simple to try it yourself and create your own design on a 100% silk scarf.

October 26, 2017

(Credit: Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

Yappy Howl-O-Ween

Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz-Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com

Part of the hotel’s Yappy Hour series, this Thursday evening happy hour event is the perfect place for both you and your dog to mingle and make new friends. From 4 to 7 p.m., join other locals, hotel guests and the emcee for the evening, KTLA reporter Wendy Burch, to celebrate Halloween with your pets in tow. But don’t forget costumes for your furry friends! A panel will judge canine attendees in categories like Best Individual Costume, Dynamic Duos, Best Themed Group and Best in Show.

October 28, 2017

(Credit: Pub Crawls)

HalloWeekend Pub Crawl

Baja Sharkeez

114 McFadden Place

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 673-0292

www.pubcrawls.com

Since Halloween falls during the week this year, celebrate the weekend before with a fun, costume-fueled pub crawl. The Saturday evening crawl will start at Baja Sharkeez at 4 p.m., with the bar offering special deals on drinks, including ‘buy one, get one for a quarter’ pricing. The crawl will continue on to American Junkie, Beach Ball Bar, The Blue Beet and more, with plenty of drinks to be had over the four-hour event. Don’t forget to show up in your best group costumes—the more people you bring along, the better the discount.

October 28 and 29, 2017

(Credit: Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

“The Secret Life of Suitcases”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

Held in the Samueli Theater for two days only, “The Secret Life of Suitcases” is a family-friendly show created by Scottish puppetry company Ailie Cohen Puppet Maker and the U.K.’s Unicorn Theatre. It features Larry, a man who works in an office and has a monotonous life until a mysterious, magical flying suitcase shows up at his door, ready to take him on an adventure. Each of the three performances will be proceeded by fun activities in the theater’s lobby, including a chance for kids to make their own puppets and luggage tags.

Through October 29, 2017

(Credit: Willy SanJuan)

Oktoberfest

Old World German Restaurant

7561 Center Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 895-8020

www.oldworld.ws

While October is known for its special Halloween celebration, there is another celebration that beer lovers await all year long: Oktoberfest. Inspired by the German tradition, Old World German Restaurant features a fun cultural experience that has been taking place each year since the ‘70s. From Wednesday through Sunday, stop by and listen to live German music, try some of the best bratwurst in the region and, of course, sip some of the best German beers, from Hofbrau and Spaten to Dunkel, Warsteiner and Paulaner.

October 29, 2017

(Credit: Roger’s Gardens)

Cooking with Chef Mead: Soups for Dinner

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com

This free seminar with Chef Rich Mead, who was recently named Chef of the Year at the Golden Foodie Awards, is the best way to learn to make warm, savory soups that are perfect for fall. The workshop will focus on some of the best tips and techniques to make soups flavorful as well as filling, and will discuss the best ingredients to use this fall, with glimpses into some of the best combinations of meats and vegetables to include to create the best flavor. The first 100 attendees will also be able to taste some of Chef Mead’s soups.

Through October 31, 2017

(Credit: Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Scary Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com

For some seriously scary times, head to Knott’s Scary Farm. The whole park is transformed at night into a foggy, monster-filled scare zone, and it couldn’t be more thrilling. With a tagline of “Where Nightmares Never End,” it’s no surprise that you’ll find everything from clowns and witches to ghosts and zombies. New this year is “Trick or Treat: Lights Out,” where you’re armed with a flickering flashlight in a spooky house. Old favorites remain, like “Paranormal Inc.” and “Voodoo,” and this is the last year to catch Elvira’s live stage show as well.

Through October 31, 2017

(Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)

Halloween Time

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

disneyland.disney.go.com

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is always a special treat. The park is filled with fun fall décor and pumpkins galore, the Haunted Mansion is transformed with its annual “The Nightmare Before Christmas” layout and Mickey is decked out in his fabulous Halloween costume. This year is a little different as Disney’s California Adventure is also participating in Halloween Time, with spooky décor and costumed characters in Cars Lands. The new “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride also undergoes a makeover each night, when the Monsters After Dark version takes over.

Through October 31, 2017

(Credit: Jason Siu)

The 17th Door

West Fullerton Shopping Center

1851 West Orangethorpe Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92833

www.the17thdoor.com

The 17th Door is back with a new installment called “Locked Up.” This year, the story follows Paula as she is locked up in a prison called Perpetuum Penitentiary. Though it is only one specific maze, it takes nearly 40 minutes to complete, making it one of the longest haunts in the area. However, it offers more scares than others as well—guests must sign waivers before entering the attraction. It aims to entice guests with all five senses, with things like strobe lights, fog, extreme temperatures, loud noises and even electrical shock. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s an experience you certainly won’t forget.

Through October 31, 2017

(Credit: Irvine Park Railroad)

Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

www.irvineparkrailroad.com

Another fun fall event is the Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch. What could be more fun than picking out a pumpkin after taking a train or a hay ride? While the pumpkin weigh-off took place last month, there is plenty more fun to be had at this event, from bounce houses and cookie decorating to face painting and panning for gold. Another unique aspect of this pumpkin patch is the chance to race mini John Deere tractors or to take part in the pumpkin ring toss, in which every child wins a prize.

Through November 1, 2017

(Credit: The Queen Mary)

Dark Harbor

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com

This year’s Dark Harbor is even more interesting than the last, with a record number of mazes on board the so-called haunted ship itself. While “Lullaby,” “Soulmate” and “B340” are returning favorites, the newest maze is “Feast.” As you traipse through the ship, you’ll find a haunted ghost crew that is ready to cook up guests in their dishes—try to escape before they catch you and make you a meal. New twists have been added to other mazes as well, with “Intrepid,” “Circus” and “Deadrise” also returning. This year, there is also a new ice bar called The Meat Locker, where guests can take part in vodka-tasting sessions in a seven-degree freezer.

