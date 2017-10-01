Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

Just south of Los Angeles International Airport and the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles proper is Manhattan Beach. This beachy community is popular for surfers, those that want to live near the beach, and ones looking for a laid back vibe. Whether you’re a resident, or just want to head down to this beachside community, there are plenty of things to do!

Go To The Beach



Manhattan Beach

1400 The Strand

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 1400 The StrandManhattan Beach, CA 90266 Whether or not the annual volleyball tournament is happening, Manhattan Beach’s long beaches are some of the most popular ones in Los Angeles. Head to any one and take in the beautiful ocean, get some sun, go boogie boarding, surfing or just cool off in the aqua blue water.

Visit The Manhattan Beach Pier



Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(818) 415-1838

Situated at the end of Manhattan Beach, the Pier is one of the community's top attractions. Walk the 928 foot pier to the octagonal Mediterranean style building at the end and visit the Roundhouse Marin Studies Lab & Aquarium, or browse the Vollyball Walk of Fame. The pier is a popular spot for tourists, those looking to take stunning photos, or to go fishing.

Get A Fun Workout In



Soul Surf Lessons

3219 Highland Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 283-1382

www.soulsurfsessions.com 3219 Highland AveManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 283-1382 Surfing can be tough, so why not take a lesson in one of Los Angeles’ most idyllic beachside communities? Soul Surf Sessions, which opened in 2012, offers up surf lessons for first timers, and intermediates. Are you a parent looking to get your kid up on a board? No problem! Soul Surf offers lessons in shallow water for kids as young as 4. First timers (older groups) will try out surfing in water that is waist deep while intermediates will take on the harder waves.

Go Beach Cruising



The Strand

1400 The Strand

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 1400 The StrandManhattan Beach, CA 90266 Manhattan Beach’s The Stand is the place to see and be seen. The path is perfect for riding your beach cruiser as you people watch, take in the ocean, and have a blast with friends. You can even tie up the bike, and go for a run or walk The Strand too. Right off the path is a beautiful beach to waste the day away.

