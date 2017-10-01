Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(Credit: Josh Glazebrook/AVP)
Just south of Los Angeles International Airport and the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles proper is Manhattan Beach. This beachy community is popular for surfers, those that want to live near the beach, and ones looking for a laid back vibe. Whether you’re a resident, or just want to head down to this beachside community, there are plenty of things to do!
Go To The Beach
dsc 7126 Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(photo by Mel Blackmon/CBS)


Manhattan Beach
1400 The Strand
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Whether or not the annual volleyball tournament is happening, Manhattan Beach’s long beaches are some of the most popular ones in Los Angeles. Head to any one and take in the beautiful ocean, get some sun, go boogie boarding, surfing or just cool off in the aqua blue water.

Visit The Manhattan Beach Pier
manhattan beach pier Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(credit: CBS)


Manhattan Beach Pier
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(818) 415-1838


Situated at the end of Manhattan Beach, the Pier is one of the community’s top attractions. Walk the 928 foot pier to the octagonal Mediterranean style building at the end and visit the Roundhouse Marin Studies Lab & Aquarium, or browse the Vollyball Walk of Fame. The pier is a popular spot for tourists, those looking to take stunning photos, or to go fishing.

Get A Fun Workout In
shutterstock 347793944 Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(Credit: oneinchpunch/shutterstock)


Soul Surf Lessons
3219 Highland Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 283-1382
www.soulsurfsessions.com

Surfing can be tough, so why not take a lesson in one of Los Angeles’ most idyllic beachside communities? Soul Surf Sessions, which opened in 2012, offers up surf lessons for first timers, and intermediates. Are you a parent looking to get your kid up on a board? No problem! Soul Surf offers lessons in shallow water for kids as young as 4. First timers (older groups) will try out surfing in water that is waist deep while intermediates will take on the harder waves.

Go Beach Cruising
o18 Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(credit: Martha M./yelp)


The Strand
1400 The Strand
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Manhattan Beach’s The Stand is the place to see and be seen. The path is perfect for riding your beach cruiser as you people watch, take in the ocean, and have a blast with friends. You can even tie up the bike, and go for a run or walk The Strand too. Right off the path is a beautiful beach to waste the day away.

Grab A Drink And Food
shadehotelredondobeach1 Best Things To Do In Manhattan Beach

(Credit: Shade Hotel Redondo Beach)


Shade Hotel
1221 N Valley Dr
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 546-4995
www.shadehotel.com

Manhattan Beach offers a wide variety of top notch restaurants. Start at The Shade Hotel for some tasty tacos and cocktails. Or, visit Little Sister, a popular and funky bistro with Asian influenced food. Other top restaurants include Fishing With Dynamite and The Local Yolk.

