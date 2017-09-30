No. 16 Washington State beats No. 5 USC 30-27

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 left and No. 16 Washington State beat No. 5 Southern California 30-27 on Friday night.

With the national stage to themselves, the Cougars proved they are ready to contend for the Pac-12 title, pulling off their first regular-season win over a top-five opponent in 25 years. Washington State (5-0, 2-0) had lost 15 consecutive home games against ranked opponents.

Falk was excellent most of the night against Southern California’s pressure, but it was a key 35-yard run from Jamal Morrow that set up Powell’s winning field goal.

USC star Sam Darnold struggled through a miserable night. Darnold was 15-of-29 passing for 164 yards and an interception. Darnold has thrown eight interceptions in five games after throwing nine interceptions all of last season.

Darnold did run for a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yarder with 5:01 remaining that tied it at 27. But he couldn’t pull off a final rally, fumbling when he was sacked deep in Washington State territory with 1:27 left. Falk took two kneel downs and the party erupted on the turf of Martin Stadium.

Falk finished 34-of-51 passing, while Morrow added 91 yards rushing on six carries. The duo combined to give the Cougars the lead early in the fourth quarter, with Falk finding Morrow for a 23-yard TD on a shovel pass and run. The drive included a key third-and-6 conversion early in the possession and a fourth-and-3 on Falk’s pass to Kyle Sweet for 12 yards.

Darnold led the Trojans right back down the field, capping the drive with a series of plays that lived up to his hype. He stayed in a collapsing pocket on fourth-and-13 and Tyler Vaughns made a leaping catch across the middle in traffic for 15 yards to the Washington State 27. Darnold hit Vaughns for 26 yards on the next snap and two plays later Darnold scored his second rushing touchdown.

Playing without three of his starting offensive linemen, Darnold was flustered and at times appeared rattled by the pressure from Washington State’s defensive line. He was sacked only twice but was forced to move in the pocket regularly, disrupting the timing of the pass game.

USC (4-1, 2-1) was already without starting left tackle Toa Lobendahn when starting right tackle Chuma Edoga limped off late in the first quarter after a disastrous flea flicker that ended up being an intentional grounding penalty and a 14-yard loss.

It got worse for the Trojans when Viane Talamaivao was shaken up early in the second quarter and also did not return.

Southern California’s Ronald Jones had 128 yards rushing and an 86-yard touchdown, but was mostly a non-factor outside of the long run.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: The Trojans could not overcome injuries to a number of their starters. Along with being down three offensive linemen for most of the game, the Trojans played without starting outside linebacker Porter Gustin and starting wide receiver Steven Mitchell due to injuries. While USC has supreme talent, its depth is being tested.

Washington State: The Cougars benefited from a solid defensive performance. They entered the week 18th in the country in yards per play. Take away Jones’ 86-yard run and the Cougars held the Trojans to under 250 yards total offense.

RECORD WATCH

Falk added to his list of Pac-12 records, passing Sean Mannion for the conference lead in pass completions. He also moved into a tie with Marcus Mariota for second in career touchdown passes with 105.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans return home for two straight games beginning with Oregon State next Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars don’t get much of a break, traveling to Oregon next Saturday.