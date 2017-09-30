San Dimas HS Special Cheerleader Makes Hit Debut During Friday Night Football

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA.com) — A dream came true for one San Dimas high schooler Friday night, when, with a little help from some friends, she got the chance to cheer along her squad for the very first time.

Fourteen-year-old Carrie Reid hit the field, pompoms at the ready, to cheer on the San Dimas High School Saints football team, a night that had been a long time coming.

Carrie’s mother Cindy told CBS2 News that years ago, her daughter, who is special needs student, said she wanted to be part that celebration on the football field.

“All she did was say, ‘Momma, Momma, I want to be a cheerleader like those girls over there.'”

Carrie’s friend from church Grace Crowther knew about her wish, so she talked to some of her friends on the cheerleading. They and their coach agreed to let Carrie pitch in during the first half of Friday’s game.

“It makes my heart so full,” Grace told CBS2 News. “It’s just amazing. I don’t even know how else to explain it.”

Though Carrie was there to cheer her team on, she got her own group of fans in the bleachers who chanted “Carrie! Carrie!” right back at the enthusiastic teen.

And she’s know she stole the spotlight.

She said she it felt “really amazing” to be in front of that crowd. “I did really good!”

Her energy seemed to have given a boost to the Saints, who beat the California High Condors from Whittier 40-16.

