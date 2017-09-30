Landslide Hits El Salvador Home, Kills 4 Sleeping Inside

Four people died in a landslide triggered by days of torrential rains.
Filed Under: El Salvador, Landslides, Natural Disaster

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador say a landslide touched off by days of torrential rains has killed four members of a family as they slept in a home.

Red Cross spokesman Carlos Mendoza reports that the slide took place Thursday night in the area of Playa El Majahual, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of the capital.

The victims were a couple and their 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. The homes of four other families were also damaged.

About 100 people evacuated the area as a precautionary measure.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch