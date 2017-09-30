This Year, It’s Lights Out For Popular High-Tech Halloween Light Display At Riverside Home

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — For years, a seasonal lighting display for Halloween has dazzled residents of a Riverside community.
But on Saturday, Creative Lighting Displays said on its Facebook page that the light show won’t be happening this year.
“It comes with great sadness, there will NOT be a Halloween Light Show this year 2017,” the post said.
The elaborate coordination of lights and music at a home on Deercreek Drive has drawn crowds since 2008, even drawing the attention of LMFAO, which visited back in 2011.
No reason was provided as to why the light show wouldn’t be occurring this year.