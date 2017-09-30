Thieves Steal $200K In Cash, Valuables From Hermosa Beach Home Of Former Lakers Coach Byron Scott

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Hermosa Beach police are investigating a burglary at the Hermosa Beach home of former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott.

Scott told CBS2/KCAL9 no one was home at the time of the break-in late Friday night. He declined to issue further comment.

Police say it appears someone forced their way through a patio door and stole about $200,000 in cash, watches, jewelry and purses at the residence.

Police are still trying to determine if this was a random burglary or if Scott’s home was targeted.

Scott is not the first celebrity to find himself the victim of theft in the Los Angeles area. Just last week, Jason Derulo’s home in Tarzana was broken into while he was out of town.

Since the beginning of the year, thieves have also hit athletes including Derek Fisher, Yasiel Puig and Nick Young, as well as singers, actors and reality stars like Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum and Amber Rose.

Hermosa Beach police say they will be reaching out to detectives in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills to see if the crimes might be connected.

Police are investigating if there is security video in the neighborhood.