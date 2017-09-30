Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 2

(Credit: Michelle Schumacher)

As we move into October, it’s only natural that Halloween events are going to be popping up all over the place—and they’re welcomed! This spooky time of year is perfect for visiting Disneyland Resort for Mickey’s Halloween Party or the Queen Mary for the ultra-scary Dark Harbor. Roger’s Gardens is also hosting a Harry Potter-esque Halloween boutique. Speaking of Harry Potter, fans can catch the third installment of the Segerstrom Center’s Harry Potter concerts this week. Other popular events include a special photography exhibit, a day spent planting oaks and an outdoor painting extravaganza.

Monday, October 2

(Credit: Roger’s Gardens)

Magic & Mayhem Halloween Boutique

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com

Though it opened up September 1, it’s now October—the perfect time to visit the Magic & Mayhem Halloween Boutique at Roger’s Gardens. The nursery has taken a page right out of the Harry Potter series, hiding the mysterious shops in a hidden alley. From spell books and potions to magical creatures, these boutiques have everything you could want this holiday season. The general store, called The Owl Post, offers a selection of Halloween décor while Wykeham’s Wizarding Supplies offers magical objects like wands and crystal balls. The boutique also includes Weezer’s Joke Emporium, filled with jokes and tricks, and Morgan & Murkes Apothecary, where you can find the most interesting of potions. The stores also include Cinderella, Snow White, Grimms’ Fairy Tales, Sleeping Beauty, Red Riding Hood and Hansel & Gretel-themed sections.

Tuesday, October 3

(Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)

Mickey’s Halloween Party

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

disneyland.disney.go.com

No matter the holiday, Disney does it up right—but Halloweentime at the park is always a special time. Mickey’s Halloween Party is the perfect family event and, this year, it includes entrance to Disney’s California Adventure as well, making the deal a little better than in previous years. During the spooky party, ghosts and pumpkins adorn the park with villains meandering. From the headless horseman’s ride to visits with Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” it’s a fun time that even the littlest of children can enjoy. Enjoy the rides—especially the Haunted Mansion Holiday makeover—and the special Halloween-themed fireworks show, or wind your way through the many trick-or-treat lines that will provide you with more candy than you’ll know what to do with.

Wednesday, October 4

(Credit: Michael Childers)

Open Casa: Michael Childers

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 498-2139

www.casaromantica.org

Renowned photographer Michael Childers took many iconic images during his career, mainly of celebrities who worked in film and theater arts. From Andy Warhol to Arnold Schwarzenegger, his images have been seen by many who don’t even realize that he was responsible for the memorable photos. Having been featured on hundreds of magazine covers, his works are permanently on display in cities across the world—from Santa Barbara, Palm Springs and Laguna Beach to Las Vegas, Seattle and London. His photographs now come to Orange County in an expansive display of images from his portfolio. It costs only $5 to view this stunning exhibit, and it will run through October 15.

Thursday, October 5

(Credit: The Queen Mary)

Dark Harbor

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com

One of the scariest haunts in Southern California returns to the Queen Mary this year, bringing with it its regular crew of monsters and ghosts—as well as a new character. Six of the themed mazes were included in previous years; from B340’s trip through a mentally unstable mind to Lullaby’s Scary Mary leading visitors through the ship, it’s a screaming good time. Other mazes include Circus, Deadrise, Intrepid and Soulmate, as well as the brand new maze, Feast. Longer than many of the other mazes, Feast also takes place on the Queen Mary itself. Featuring a deadly butcher, guests must escape before they’re included in his recipes. Special VIP tickets are available as well that include access to the RIP Lounge, which offers spectacular views of the festival below. See just how brave you are as monsters roam the grounds, sliding and twirling with acrobatic moves, in an attempt to spook you.

Friday, October 6

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban In Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org

Following previous installments of “The Sorcerer’s Stone” and “The Chamber of Secrets,” Segerstrom presents the third Harry Potter film, “The Prisoner of Azkaban.” The film, which will be screened during the event, tells the tale of Harry’s third year at Hogwarts, during which he finds out Sirius Black has escaped from wizarding prison and just might be coming after him. During the movie, the Pacific Symphony, conducted by Justin Freer, will play the fabulous John Williams score, accompanied by the Cal State Fullerton University Chorus and director Robert Istad. With Halloween in the air, it’s the perfect time to witness this mystical performance, and engross yourself in the magic of the series. There will be two additional performances on Saturday.

Saturday, October 7

(Credit: OC Parks)

Acorn Day

O’Neill Regional Park

30892 Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Canyon, CA 92679

(949) 923-2260

www.ocparks.com

Head out to Trabuco Canyon on Saturday for Acorn Day, a tradition at O’Neill Regional Park that combines education, conservation and plenty of fun. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can enjoy some time under the park’s beautiful oak trees, taking part in family-friendly activities. The event will feature a variety of crafts and games, storytelling and face painting but it doesn’t end there. The highlight of Acorn Day is planting acorns to help grow more oak trees within the park. There is also a live butterfly enclosure that will keep guests entertained. Shadybrook Bluegrass will perform live music and there will even be special animal demonstrations from Orange County Bird of Prey Center.

Sunday, October 8

(Credit: Michelle Schumacher)

Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational

Various Locations

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-3635

www.lagunapleinair.org

Sunday, make plans to visit Laguna Beach for the annual plein air painting invitational that takes place within the artist colony. Though it starts Saturday with painting around town, the events start on Sunday, beginning with the afternoon Quick Draw Paint Out at Heisler Park and the subsequent Quick Draw Quick Sale at the Festival of Arts grounds. But that is only the beginning as the event runs through October 15, incorporating events like live talks, a kid’s paint out, live demonstrations, art shows and a special collector’s gala. This year’s nine-day invitational features more than 30 artists—some from Laguna and some from across the nation—who craft beautiful landscapes by painting outdoors in the open air.

Byline: Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.