Paris-To-Los Angeles Flight Diverted After Engine Damage

NEW YORK (AP) — Air France says a flight bound for Los Angeles was diverted to an airport in Canada after one of the plane’s four engines was seriously damaged.

The airline says flight AF 066 from Paris landed safely at Goose Bay Airport in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday at 11:42 a.m. Eastern time. It says teams were dispatched to assist the passengers and that the airline is working to re-route the passengers to Los Angeles.

Air France says the flight’s crew made the decision to divert the plane and says the pilots and crew handled the situation “perfectly.”

