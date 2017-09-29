Taco Bell, Forever 21 Team Up For Fashion Collection

Filed Under: Forever 21, Taco Bell
taco bell
A Taco Bell fast food restaurant is seen in New Carrollton, Maryland, December 31, 2014. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell and Forever 21 are teaming up for a fashion line.

The Irvine-based restaurant chain says they will preview the “Forever 21 x Taco Bell” collection will be previewed on Oct. 10 in the heart of L.A.’s Fashion District, the night before it launches globally.

Fans are being invited to participate with photos or video on social media with the hashtag #F21xTacoBell.

Taco Bell says the line will include “playfully vibrant prints” on tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women, and sweatshirts, hoodies, and anorak jackets with “pops of color and distinctive illustrations” for men.

