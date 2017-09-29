Suspect Arrested In 1980 Slaying Of Pregnant Mother In Palos Verdes Estates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have used DNA evidence to identify a suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old pregnant woman that occurred in Palos Verdes Estates more than 37-years-ago.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that an arrest had been made in the murder of Teresa Broudreaux. The suspect’s name was not released. Investigators were able to identify the suspect with the help of DNA evidence.
On March 4, 1980, Broudreaux’s naked body was found on the Malaga Cove Beach shore. She has suffered blunt force head trauma, LASD reported. Broudreaux was pregnant and had a 4-year-old daughter. She was also a newlywed.
According to the Daily Breeze, her body was found by a surfer. Investigators at the time believed she had been killed by someone she knew. She had last been seen the day before in Wilmington, where he lived with her husband Ronnie Fematt, the Daily Breeze reported.
A news conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at sheriff’s department headquarters in the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. Fematt will be in attendance.