Raiders’ Sean Smith To Be Arraigned In Pasadena On Felony Assault Friday

PASADENA (CBSLA/AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith will be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on allegations he beat his sister’s boyfriend.
The 30-year-old Pasadena native was charged in August on felony assault and battery charges stemming from a July 4 incident.
On July 4, Pasadena police officers responded to the corner of South Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard in the Old Town neighborhood where they found the victim on the sidewalk, unresponsive with injuries to his face and head.
After talking to witnesses, investigators identified Smith as the attacker. Police say he allegedly beat and then stomped on the victim’s head.
Smith signed a $40 million, four-year contract with Oakland in 2016. He previously played for the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith pleaded guilty in 2015 to a driving under the influence charge in Kansas City and was sentenced to two years of probation.
If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of seven years in prison.
