In The Wake Of Hugh Hefner’s Death, Who Will Get The Playboy Mansion?

HOLMBY HILLS (CBSLA) — in the wake of Hugh Hefner’s death.. many are wondering what will happen to the famous and iconic Playboy mansion?

KCAL9’s Peter Daut says the house is not going to family or the state.

Hefner worked and played at the mansion for more than 45 years.

But now, the property’s fate is in the hands of its current owner — who lives next door.

It’s the most famous party house in the world.

From the sky or on the ground, the mansion is the picture of elegance.

During the height of its popularity, receiving an invite to the mansion was a sign of status — its where one could rub elbows with celebrities, Playboy bunnies and Hefner himself.

“Everyone was there that has a name: Jim Carrey, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, Tom Cruise. I mean every big name that you can imagine,” says Ralph Rierkermann of the band Scorpion.

Rieckermann says he attended dozens of parties at the mansion and said there was only one rule — don’t make a move on any one of Hefner’s women.

“I think a few people got asked to leave or was told ‘no more, not with this girl.'” Rieckermann says.

Hefner sold the mansion last year for $100 million but continued to live in the residence until his death Wednesday at the age of 91.

The new owner — Daren Metropoulos – lives right next door. The 34-year-old is a mamber of the family that revived iconic brands from the Hostess Twinkie to Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

Metropoulos reportedly plans to combine the two properties. And, like Hefner, it appears he likes to party.

He sent Daut a statement that read, “Hugh Hefner was a visionary in business, a giant in media and an iconic figure of pop culture whose legacy will leave a lasting impact. I was fortunate to know him as a neighbor and friend and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.”

And though Hefner is now gone, the fascination surrounding the mansion will endure.

“I hope that something will be kept alive for future generations to be able to enjoy it,” says Rieckermann.

Metropolous is reportedly planning a party here soon to honor Hefner’s life.