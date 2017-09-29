Military Weaponry Found At Vacant Lawndale Home, Neighbors Evacuated

LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — A large number of military weaponry was found in the backyard of a vacant home in Lawndale, prompting the evacuation of 100 people from neighboring homes.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s bomb squad remains on the scene Friday morning, hours after they were called out to the 15700 block of Avis Avenue, near Prairie Avenue and the border with Hawthorne, sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Kimberly Alexander said.
No injuries have been reported, but evacuated residents were exhausted after being forced from their homes for hours.
Two men have been taken into custody, including the man who touched off the situation. He had been parked at the vacant home, and when he was taken into custody, he told the officers about military-like devices in the backyard of the home.
Neighbors later said a veteran used to live at the home.
Most of the ordinance have been removed from the home, but a bomb squad remains on the scene to determine whether the devices remain live.