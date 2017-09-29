Every Top Event To Know About This October 2017 In Los Angeles

Dark Harbor – The Queen Mary
Wander this haunted ship in Long Beach, and experience scare zones and more.
September 15, 2017 – November 4, 2017
Halloween Horror Nights – Universal Studios
Get in the Halloween spirit with 8 mazes, a “Walking Dead” attraction, the popular “Terror Tram” transporting guests through a scary route and more.
September 21, 2017 – October 31, 2017
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride – Griffith Park Old Zoo
Zombies, ghouls, werewolves and all things Halloween will take over the Los Angeles area Haunted Hayride. Enjoy scare zones, haunted houses, tractor pulled rides, and more.
October 3, 2017 – October 5, 2017
Werk It: A Women’s Podcast Festival – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
This is the only all-woman podcasting festival on the planet! Come for demonstrations, workshops, mentoring sessions, and more about audio and digital media.
October 6, 2017 – October 8, 2017
IndieCade Festival – Little Tokyo
This event celebrates independent games throughout the nation. Now in it’s 10th year, IndieCade will offer the chance ti play and preview over 200 of the latest indie games.
October 8, 2017
CicLAvia: Heart of L.A. – Downtown Los Angeles
Get on your bike and join thousands of others by biking throughout downtown L.A., the Arts District and other surrounding neighborhoods.
Oct 13-31
Halloween Ghost Train – Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum
Jump aboard this Halloween themed ghost train for a family-friendly ride through a spooky (but not too frightening) part of train tracks in Griffith Park.
October 14, 2017
Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic – Will Rogers State Historic Park
Put on your finest southern styled hats, preppy clothes and dresses for this annual event that will be occurring once again this year! Watch the polo match, sip on Veuve Clicquot, take photos, see celebrities all over, and have a blast at this not to be missed event.