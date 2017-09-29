Every Top Event To Know About This October 2017 In Los Angeles

Contest Rules: KNX 1070 Sports Giveaway - Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth Round 2All this week, listen to Randy Kerdoon’s sports report between 6am – 1pm for your chance to win two tickets to legendary boxer, Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth – Round 2, NOW – NOVEMBER 20th plus a one night stay at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

EXPIRED: American Assassin FilmEnter for a chance to attend the advance screening of AMERICAN ASSASSIN on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 7pm in Los Angeles.

EXPIRED: Win Universal Studios Hollywood™ California Neighbor PassesCBS2/KCAL9 is giving viewers a chance to win Universal Studios HollywoodTM Family 4-Packs of 1-Day General Admission tickets or a Grand Prize of the California Neighbor Passes!

EXPIRED: Pass to WinCBS2 and Jack in the Box are teaming up to give you a chance to test your arm, drop back and pass your way into winning big at this year’s Pass To Win competition!