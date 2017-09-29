After Decades Under Wraps, Censored 80-Foot LA Mural Goes On Display At Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A mural that depicts Los Angeles’ history through the lens of its controversial struggles was unveiled Friday morning at Union Station after being censored for decades.
The 80-foot “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective” was created by artist Barbara Carrasco in 1981. It contains 43 panels that depict “the history of Los Angeles with an emphasis on the experiences of marginalized groups,” according to the California Historical Society.
The portable mural, which consists of acrylic on wood and Masonite, was initially commissioned, but then censored, by the former L.A. Community Redevelopment Agency, the CHS said.
It has only been shown once before – for a two-week period in 1990 – also at Union Station.
Carrasco was on hand Friday morning for the unveiling of the mural, which is part of a larger exhibition at LA Plaza called “¡Murales Rebeldes! L.A. Chicana/o Murals under Siege.” The mural will be on display at the station through Oct. 22, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.