Best New Fall Cocktails In Los Angeles

When the weather starts to change from summer to the fall, it’s that time again for restaurants and bars to put out unique cocktails geared towards the season. This year is no exception with some of L.A.’s top restaurants and bars stirring things up for Angelenos!

Kikori Old Fashion

Nobu (Malibu + West Hollywood)

L.A. Japanese hotspot Nobu will be serving up their brand new Barrel Aged Kikori Old Fashion for fall. The drink is made with ingredients including Kikori Whiskey, Angostura bitters, demerara simple syrup, and luxardo amarascata cherry jam.

F. Scott Fitzgerald / William S. Burroughs / James Joyce

The Boardroom

This speakeasy cocktail bar hidden behind Kendall’s Brasserie is serving up special new cocktails. This new, late-night drinking and dining destination from the Patina Restaurant Group opened this past March, and celebrates an era of post-war French artistry, invention, and imagination. For Fall, The BoardRoom offers a drink menu of literary-inspired cocktails from Cocktail Connoisseur Christina Russo, paying homage to 1920s stalwarts. A few fall cocktails include:

o F. Scott Fitzgerald – H by Hine VSOP Cognac, Laubade Armagnac, Lillet Blanc, maple syrup

o William S. Burroughs – Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum, Cynar, port wine, orange bitters

o James Joyce – Jameson Irish Whiskey, Carpano Antica, lemon peel, black walnut bitters

The Pumpkin King

The Bellwether

Since opening two years ago, the critically-acclaimed Bellwether restaurant has become a Valley staple. Co-Owners Ted Hopson (Executive Chef) and Ann-Marie Verdi (Beverage Director) have put together an impressive cocktail menu this fall with The Pumpkin King. The drink features Bulleit Rye, cream, cherry bitters, and Ann-Marie’s housemade pumpkin spice syrup. In addition, guests can enjoy the Almond Sidecar with almond-infused Frapin Cognac, Triple Sec, and lemon juice.

Minute ’til Midnight

Officine Brera

Minute ’til Midnight is a delicious concoction that is essentially a pumpkin old fashioned. With Buffalo trace bourbon, house pumpkin purée, and walnut bitters, this is one fall cocktail you’ll want to enjoy in October specifically!

Fall Cocktails

﻿Lucques

L.A.’s most inventive bar man, Christiaan Röllich, debuts fifteen imaginative new cocktails at Lucques, a.o.c. and Tavern for fall, each designed to welcome the changing autumn produce and cooler temperatures. Lucques will offer:

o Iron Wine – grappa with opal basil, black thompson grapes and luxardo

o West Sunset – rhum with passion fruit, cilantro and jalapeño

o Drunken Elephant – tequila with poached apple, tamarind, cumin and cayenne

o Jack Skellington – whiskey with pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon and house cola

Fall Cocktails

﻿A.O.C.

At popular eatery and craft cocktail haven A.O.C., they will be serving up:

o Shangri-La – mezcal with pomegranate, orgeat and ipa

o Two Rivers – tequila with dried fruit, aquavit and red wine bitters

o Guard – absinthe with coconut, vanilla and suze

o Queen Charlotte – genever with concord grape and crème de violet

o Royal Banner – scotch with all house-made cherry liqueur and sweet vermouth

o Heart Leaf – rhum agricole with poached pear, hibiscus, vanilla and sweet wood

o Tidewater – whiskey with persimmon, ginger, orange, cloves and maple

Fall Cocktails

Tavern

Brentwood’s beautiful Tavern restaurant will be offering special dishes for fall in addition to fall cocktails, including:

o Poco Grande – rhum agricole with coconut, vanilla and pineapple

o Astronomer – vodka with strawberries, aperol and amaro meletti

o Red Butterfly – mezcal with guava, rooibos, sweet wood and tequila

o Christiaan’s G & T – house-made gin with grapefruit, lemongrass and house tonic