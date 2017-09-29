Best Men’s & Women’s Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.

Filed Under: Anthropologie, best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Besto f, H&M, Jackets, JCrew, Madison, Outerwear, Topman, Topshop
(Credit: Dmitry_Tsvetkov/shutterstock)
Although Los Angeles doesn’t feel the same types of winters that much of the rest of the country gets, including New England, parts of the south, and the midwest, the temperatures do get pretty chilly at night and often times in the day. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, while also working to stay warm, visit these shops to buy the best jackets in Los Angeles. Jackets also come in a variety of styles. From suit jackets or blazers to layer up to heavier jackets, shops around the city offer the latest styles.

shutterstock 128312408 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(credit: Joe Seer/shutterstock)

TopShop / TopMan
The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 938-1085
www.topshop.com

Visitors to Topshop/Topman’s flagship location at The Grove will find the latest trends and fashion styles in jackets. For women, Topshop is all about color blocked puffer jackets, as well as blazers with classic checks this year. This year, vinyl jackets are back in style, too. Think black patent trench coat. For those that want to be extra stylish and stay warm, opt for double-breasted topcoats with the glen check pattern, or a camel colored millie coats (similar to a pea coat). Other finds include jean jackets, bomber jackets, and puffer jackets.
 
For men, Topman is one of the most affordable and stylish options around. Getting your style right for the fall and winer months is all about picking the best outerwear. Topman is offering some favorite and stylish options this year for men, including pea coats, which are sure to keep anyone warm. Other options here include leather biker style jackets, faux shearling jackets, overcoats, puffer jackets, textured jackets, and more. Topman also offers plenty of suit jackets as well.

shutterstock 716655652 1 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(Credit: ArliftAtoz2205/shutterstock)
The North Face
950 Camarillo Center Drive
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 484-4010
www.thenorthface.com

The North Face, with locations around Los Angeles, including at its outlet store in Camarillo, has been a go to store for those looking to stay extra warm during those colder winter months. The store offers styles for both men and women, and one of the most popular jackets is their Nuptse down jacket. The puffer style jacket comes in a variety of styles, too. Some come with hoods, while others come with a neck protector. And, their jackets come in a myriad of colors like black, yellow, red, camouflage and blue.

o 7 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(credit: bs/yelp)
JCrew
The Grove
189 Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-1070
www.jcrew.com

Whether you’re visiting the J.Crew mens store or the regular J.Crew store with women’s options, J.Crew has some of the most stylish jackets for fall and winter around. What’s great about this retailer is not only do they produce their own brand of jackets and outerwear to keep you warm, but they also sell exclusives. From Barbour for J.Crew to others like Wallace & Barnes, you’ll find stylish pea coats, parkas, leather jackets, vests and much more. This year, wool cocoon coats, parkas with faux fur hoods, topcoats, toggle coats, faux fur vests, puffer vets and jackets and lighter jackets like their field jacket are very in style.

general quarters Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(credit: General Quarters)

General Quarters
153 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 937-5391
generalquartersstore.com

One of Los Angeles’ best mens stores offers all types of outerwear styles from top brands. Classic Barbour jackets, quilted coats, and denim supply jackets are just some of the styles this hipster store carries.

shutterstock 665327638 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(credit: j2r/shutterstock)
ZARA
The Grove
6333 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 935-5041
http://www.zara.com
www.address.com

With an affordable selection, ZARA offers the latest trends for women, men and kids, and is a perfect place to browse for your next favorite jacket, vest or other stylish outerwear piece. The store, which has locations spread across the city, offers a more European clean line look to their outerwear, but also traditional enough. Here, you’ll find everything from padded jackets, bomber jackets, biker jackets, and quilted jackets to pea coats and much more. It’s a great place to shop if you’re looking to get the latest styles.

shutterstock 501153043 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(Credit: Victoria Lipov/shutterstock)

Anthropologie
One Colorado
35 N Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 397-2819
www.anthropologie.com

With locations throughout the city Anthropologie is a go to place for women looking for stylish clothing. Before fall hits, make sure to stop in to one of their stores to browse a huge selection of jackets, coats and outerwear that run the gamut from traditional field jackets to fringe jackets with colorful fur, leopard print coats, sherpa jackets, faux fur jackets and vests, and more. Blazers are also a staple here for shoppers and while prices aren’t inexpensive, you can find some jackets for reasonable prices.

shutterstock 526025140 Best Mens & Womens Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.
(Credit: Africa Studio/shutterstock)

Madison
8745 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 275-1930
www.madisonlosangeles.com

It’s not hard to see why local L.A. boutique Madision is a smash hit for women. Offering a slew of stylish offerings that are always kept up to date throughout the seasons, the boutique also offers jackets. From lighter weight jean jackets to Montcler puffer jackets, fur lined bomber jackets, leather motorcycle jackets and more, you’ll be glad you stopped foot inside this shop when you see all there is on offer.

Other Options

  • Banana Republic – styles of all kinds for both men and women
  • Club Monaco – great fitting looks for women and men with a more modern approach
  • H&M – affordable styles with up to date looks
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch