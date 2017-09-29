Best Men’s & Women’s Stores For Stylish Jackets & Outwear In L.A.

Although Los Angeles doesn’t feel the same types of winters that much of the rest of the country gets, including New England, parts of the south, and the midwest, the temperatures do get pretty chilly at night and often times in the day. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe, while also working to stay warm, visit these shops to buy the best jackets in Los Angeles. Jackets also come in a variety of styles. From suit jackets or blazers to layer up to heavier jackets, shops around the city offer the latest styles.



The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 938-1085

www.topshop.com Visitors to Topshop/Topman’s flagship location at The Grove will find the latest trends and fashion styles in jackets. For women, Topshop is all about color blocked puffer jackets, as well as blazers with classic checks this year. This year, vinyl jackets are back in style, too. Think black patent trench coat. For those that want to be extra stylish and stay warm, opt for double-breasted topcoats with the glen check pattern, or a camel colored millie coats (similar to a pea coat). Other finds include jean jackets, bomber jackets, and puffer jackets.



For men, Topman is one of the most affordable and stylish options around. Getting your style right for the fall and winer months is all about picking the best outerwear. Topman is offering some favorite and stylish options this year for men, including pea coats, which are sure to keep anyone warm. Other options here include leather biker style jackets, faux shearling jackets, overcoats, puffer jackets, textured jackets, and more. Topman also offers plenty of suit jackets as well.



The North Face

950 Camarillo Center Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010

(805) 484-4010

www.thenorthface.com 950 Camarillo Center DriveCamarillo, CA 93010(805) 484-4010 The North Face, with locations around Los Angeles, including at its outlet store in Camarillo, has been a go to store for those looking to stay extra warm during those colder winter months. The store offers styles for both men and women, and one of the most popular jackets is their Nuptse down jacket. The puffer style jacket comes in a variety of styles, too. Some come with hoods, while others come with a neck protector. And, their jackets come in a myriad of colors like black, yellow, red, camouflage and blue.



JCrew

The Grove

189 Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-1070

www.jcrew.com The Grove189 Grove DriveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1070 Whether you’re visiting the J.Crew mens store or the regular J.Crew store with women’s options, J.Crew has some of the most stylish jackets for fall and winter around. What’s great about this retailer is not only do they produce their own brand of jackets and outerwear to keep you warm, but they also sell exclusives. From Barbour for J.Crew to others like Wallace & Barnes, you’ll find stylish pea coats, parkas, leather jackets, vests and much more. This year, wool cocoon coats, parkas with faux fur hoods, topcoats, toggle coats, faux fur vests, puffer vets and jackets and lighter jackets like their field jacket are very in style.



153 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 937-5391

generalquartersstore.com One of Los Angeles’ best mens stores offers all types of outerwear styles from top brands. Classic Barbour jackets, quilted coats, and denim supply jackets are just some of the styles this hipster store carries.



ZARA

The Grove

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 935-5041

http://www.zara.com

www.address.com The Grove6333 West 3rd StreetLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 935-5041 With an affordable selection, ZARA offers the latest trends for women, men and kids, and is a perfect place to browse for your next favorite jacket, vest or other stylish outerwear piece. The store, which has locations spread across the city, offers a more European clean line look to their outerwear, but also traditional enough. Here, you’ll find everything from padded jackets, bomber jackets, biker jackets, and quilted jackets to pea coats and much more. It’s a great place to shop if you’re looking to get the latest styles.



One Colorado

35 N Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 397-2819

www.anthropologie.com With locations throughout the city Anthropologie is a go to place for women looking for stylish clothing. Before fall hits, make sure to stop in to one of their stores to browse a huge selection of jackets, coats and outerwear that run the gamut from traditional field jackets to fringe jackets with colorful fur, leopard print coats, sherpa jackets, faux fur jackets and vests, and more. Blazers are also a staple here for shoppers and while prices aren’t inexpensive, you can find some jackets for reasonable prices.



8745 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 275-1930

www.madisonlosangeles.com It’s not hard to see why local L.A. boutique Madision is a smash hit for women. Offering a slew of stylish offerings that are always kept up to date throughout the seasons, the boutique also offers jackets. From lighter weight jean jackets to Montcler puffer jackets, fur lined bomber jackets, leather motorcycle jackets and more, you’ll be glad you stopped foot inside this shop when you see all there is on offer.