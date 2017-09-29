Alhambra American Legion Pulls The Plug On NFL This Sunday

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — The National Football League coming under fire from some American Veterans and Purple Heart Recipients.

Ralph Mondragon and the members of the American Legion in Alhambra are calling for a boycott of the National Football League this Sunday.

“We’re going to boycott it. We’re not going to watch no football. We’ll get rid of football if we have to,” Mondragon said.

They’re asking VFWs and American Legions around the country to not watch pro football.

It comes after all teams took part in demonstrations during the national anthem last Sunday, with some players taking a knee.

This was first done last season by Colin Kaepernick, as a protest against the treatment of minorities by police.

Last night, players and fans linked arms during the pregame tradition, which the veterans say the NFL shouldn’t allow.

It was the President Trump’s comments a week ago that kicked the debate in high gear.

“When somebody disrespects our flag – to say get that son of bitch off the field.”

SEE ALSO: While Packers And Bears Lock Arms, Fan At LA Sports Bar Takes A Knee

For some young football fans, the act of taking a knee is not a sign of disrespect towards the flag.

“I feel like it’s more of being able to have your voice heard,” Miguel Zamudio said.

The veterans say people have a right to demonstrate against the police but they don’t think the national anthem is the way to do it.

Yet, supporters of the demonstrations say a televised game is the perfect way to draw awareness on social issues.

“You can target you know lots of varieties of groups between the old to the young,” Ted Lee said.

Back at the American Legion, Gil Cardoza says he canceled his football package on his satellite TV because the men there say the NFL doesn’t respect the stars and stripes.

our emotions is, what are they doing? Are they spitting in our face?” Mondragon asked.