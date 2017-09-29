4 Runs In Eighth Inning Lead Angels To 6-5 Win Over Mariners

ANAHEIM (AP) — Luis Valbuena hit a two-run, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning to cap a four-run rally as the Los Angeles Angels overcame three home runs by Seattle in a 6-5 victory over the Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout hit two home runs for the Angels, in the process becoming the fifth player in major league history to collect 1,000 hits and 200 home runs by their age 25 season. He joined Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott and Jimmie Foxx.

Trout turned 26 last month.

Trout’s first-inning homer was overcome by back-to-back solo homers by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager in the fourth off Tyler Skaggs (2-7). It was home run No. 39 for Cruz and No. 26 for Seager.

The Angels tied it in the bottom of the inning when Andrelton Simmons singled and eventually scored on Cliff Pennington’s sacrifice fly.

Seattle regained the lead in the fifth after Jean Segura collected his third hit and scored on a single by Robinson Cano. The Mariners went up by three runs in the sixth on Mike Zunino’s two-run homer.

Trout’s second home run led off the eighth and gave him 33 on the season. It was his 10th career multi-homer game. Los Angeles pulled within a run when Albert Pujols doubled and scored on a single by C.J. Cron before Valbuena delivered the game-winner off closer Edwin Diaz (4-7).

Blake Wood (2-0) pitched the eighth to earn the win, with Blake Parker throwing a scoreless ninth to earn his eighth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Announced RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.35 ERA) underwent arthroscopic right shoulder debridement on Wednesday and is expected to be out five months. Iwakuma, 36, last pitched on May 4 before he was shut down after a couple of June rehab appearances. Team has a $10 million option on him for next season it can buy out for $1 million.

Angels: Despite being eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday, manager Mike Scioscia said he intends to play his regular in this weekend’s final series. Only players rehabbing will take the final three games off.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Andrew Moore (1-5, 5.34) is scheduled to make his first career start against the Angels. In his only relief appearance against the Angels on Aug. 11, he allowed four runs, six hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (5-15, 5.02) will match his career high with his 33rd start. Angels have lost his last four starts.

(@Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)