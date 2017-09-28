Woman Killed In West Covina Hit-And-Run

Filed Under: West Covina

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – A woman in her 30s has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Covina overnight Wednesday.

According to West Covina police, just after 1 a.m. Thursday the woman was crossing Francisquito Avenue at South Azusa Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Francisquito. The vehicle did not stop.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries just after 5:30 a.m., police said.

There was no immediate description of the driver. The car was described as a light-colored compact vehicle.

Francisquito Avenue was expected to remain closed in both directions through about 8 a.m. while police cleared the scene.

