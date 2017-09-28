5 Students Hurt, Driver Trapped After School Bus Collides With Semi Trucks In San Bernardino Co.

NEEDLES (CBSLA) – Five Arizona students were injured after a school bus collided with two semi-trucks Thursday afternoon near the eastern San Bernardino County community of Needles.

According to California Highway Patrol, at 12:48 p.m. a school bus carrying 33 high school students was rear-ended by a semi-truck after coming to a stop at a construction zone on Highway 95. The impact sent the bus crashing into a second semi-truck, CHP said.

Five students were injured, CHP Officer Joseph Medina told CBS2. Their conditions were unknown. The school bus driver was also trapped. His condition was uncertain as well.

Highway 95 was shut down in both directions.

The school bus was carrying a volleyball team from Buckeye, Ariz., Medina said. They were heading to play a game against a team from Mojave.

