While Packers And Bears Lock Arms, Fan At LA Sports Bar Takes A Knee

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Locking arms, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears put on a dramatic pregame show of unity. No one from either team took a knee. In the crowd a few fans joined in, but most appeared to keep their hands on their hearts or in a salute for the ceremony.

Back home here in L.A. football fans were watching and waiting to see how this all played out.

At Big Wangs in North Hollywood one customer decided to take a knee himself.

“You know Kaepernick in the beginning I didn’t think it was OK to take a knee but I listened to what he had to say and I see why he took a knee,” Joseph Ocampo said. “It was for the injustice happening all over the country for a lot of years.”

Other fans seemed to be OK with the right to protest.

Over the weekend players from teams across the league took a knee during the anthem – or didn’t come to the field at all. The protests came in response to President Trump’s comments last Friday.

“Get that son of a bitch off the field right now…. You’re fired,” the president said.

Two other fans seemed split on the controversy.

“This country is built on principles of freedom and that the most American thing you can do is have the option to sit, stand or do what you want to do,” Marc Avery said.

“I’m a white guy. I have no idea what these people go through and what they’ve experienced so I try to be as understandable as I can but when I see that I’m like,” Trey Calhoun said. “That flag represents some bad – but sooo much good.”