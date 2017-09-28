Officer-Involved Shooting In Santa Ana Leaves Suspect Wounded, Twin In Custody

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Ana shot and wounded a suspect Thursday evening.

The suspect, they said, is a violent serial burglar who has terrorized the city for months.

The shooting occurred at Fairhaven Avenue and N. Grand Avenue.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reported live from the scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies took over the investigation into the shooting.

Officials said the incident began with a tip from a news viewer that said he/she recognized the suspect.

They saw the suspect — and his identical twin — in a parking lot. They followed the suspect.

They made contact with the 48-year-old brothers — Timothy and Thomas Espinoza — at a Chevron station.

One brother reportedly gave himself up. The other took off running.

After a brief chase, the suspect was shot. It was unclear if he was also armed.

One or both of the brothers were involved in at least eight armed burglaries, officials said.

In several of the robberies, police said the suspect pistol-whipped women and put people in choke holds over a six month period.

Police are thrilled to have the suspect behind bars — and so are neighbors.

“It’s a little scary,” said Nicole Terry, “since we come to this Chevron quite often. We live right here, so stopping here it’s a little frightening for me and my son sine violence is happening right down the street.”