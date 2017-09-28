Man Dead, Daughter-In-Law Found Shot In Mercedes

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Two people were found shot inside a black Mercedes in Arcadia Thursday afternoon.
Yellow tape and police lights surround the car parked along Santa Anita Ave in Arcadia. When officers got to the car around 2 p.m., they found a man and a woman inside – both had been shot.
KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from the scene.
“I was shocked, I was really shocked to see that around 2 in the afternoon, never imagined I’d see something like that.” said Christina Maytorana.
People who live and work in the area were concerned after they heard one of the victims had died.
The Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit took over the investigation and later told Kim that the two inside the Mercedes had earlier been in the Chantry Flat Recreation Area in the Angeles National Forest. For some unknown reason, the two ended up getting shot.
She came to a stop and police soon arrived to find the father-in-law in the front passenger seat shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The daughter-in-law had been shot in the lower body.
“They pulled the driver out, which I guess was the girl that was shot, pulled her out and I didn’t even know that she was shot when I saw her. She was coming out, she walked and was calm and sat on the sidewalk and then paramedics came,” said Maytorana.
Investigators said they recovered a handgun in the car. At this point that said they are still not sure who shot who first, or why. They did say they are not looking for any other suspects.