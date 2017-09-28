LAPD Officer Involved In Deadly 605 Crash Released During Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Family and friends want justice after an LAPD officer behind the deadly 605 crash freeway this week was released from jail.

“It’s heartbreaking, all of a sudden, he’s not here anymore.”

Sakohn Sechang says it’s hard to look across the street and know his longtime neighbors aren’t there anymore. Mario and Maribel Davila, along with their youngest son Oscar, died in the fiery crash on the 605 freeway in Whittier Tuesday night. The CHP says they were hit by a Camaro driven by LAPD officer Edgar Verduzco, who may have been under the influence at the time.

The CHP has not finished their investigation yet, so they were forced to release Verduzco from jail. The Davila family said they’re aware of that, but have no comment right now. Neighbors aren’t sure what to think.

“Let the law do their own thing, I mean, what can you do.” Sechang said.

The GoFundMe page also says the Davila’s served at their church and volunteered in the community.

The family was very involved with Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Riverside. Friends there are planning a vigil this weekend.

“It’s too hard for me, he’s a good man, good family,’ Bacalia Tirado said.

The family business, a salon and barbershop, is closed for now. But friends are stopping by leaving flowers and candles. While they wait to see if the officer involved in the faces any charges.

The off-duty officer was originally arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. But the CHP says they are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report before they can present their case to the district attorney.