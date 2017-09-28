Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she said in an image posted to Twitter and Instagram.
According to multiple reports, the actress received the diagnoses the Monday after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy award for her work on the HBO comedy series, “Veep.”
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Louis-Dreyfus’ message continues. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
Louis-Dreyfus is the latest celebrity to use a health crisis as an opportunity to advocate for universal health care. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel went on the offensive against the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, in the wake of his newborn son’s battle with congenital heart disease.