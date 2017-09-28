High School Athletes Joining In On National Anthem Protests

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Athletes taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem is now spreading to high school athletes playing all types of sports.

On Tuesday two volleyball players from Taft Charter High School in Woodland Hills took a knee during the national anthem.

“I feel that if they’re not doing anything or seen anything or discrimination against the flag they’re just taking a knee on something that we all believe in,” parent Virgeil Hale said.

But not all agree.

“When they’re playing the national anthem him they should stand up and respect it. And this really upsets me,” parent Pattie Faucher said.

Cell phone video shows high school students taking a knee during the national anthem in the Bay Area. A protest that’s being seen more and more in professional sports is trickling down to high school athletics.

This all started last year when then then San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Protests grew last week after President Trump made comments at a rally in Alabama about NFL players not standing or taking a knee during the anthem.

The California Interscholastic Federation’s has a policy for sideline requirements during the playing of the National Anthem:

“When the National Anthem is played at a contest, regardless of the sport, both teams shall be present on sideline or bench and shall stand respectfully until it has been completed”

However, The federation’s commissioner tells us students won’t be punished if they don’t stand. Teams will be penalized if they delay the start of the game.

The CIF policy also says:

“L.A. Unified respects the right to free expression by all students and employees. In addition, the District respects individuals’ rights not to participate in patriotic exercises for personal reasons.”