Full Containment Of Canyon Fire Expected By This Weekend

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Crews are making progress against the 2,000-acrew Canyon Fire, which is expected to be fully contained by this weekend.
The blaze is 45 percent contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted for hundreds of homes in the Corona area that were initially threatened. About 1,500 residents from 500 homes near the Riverside (91) Freeway were initially affected.
Authorities expect full containment of the fire on the Orange-Riverside county border by Sunday.
The fire broke out about 1 p.m. Monday alongside the eastbound Riverside Freeway, just west of Green River Road in west Corona. Santa Ana winds fanned the flames, charring about 2,000 acres by Monday night.
Three structures have been damaged by the blaze.
An army of nearly 2,000 firefighters from Anaheim, Corona, and Los Angeles county fire departments, the OCFA, U.S. Forest Service, and Cal Fire are battling the blaze. Twelve helicopters and five air tankers are also assigned to the firefight.
Schools in the Corona Norco Unified School District were reopened Thursday after being closed the day before due to evacuations, road closures, and poor air quality.