Best Kid-Friendly Haunted Houses In Los Angeles



Fall is the perfect time for fun, and haunted houses are an ideal opportunity to hold loved ones tighter and celebrate. Although most haunted houses are geared toward older children and young adults, there are some fun ones that welcome the entire family. Read along about these carefully crafted, kid-friendly, free haunted houses.



The Haunt With No Name

19351 Hatteras St

Los Angeles, CA 91356

www.hauntwithnoname.com

Dates: October 28, 29 30 and 31, 2017 (varying times) 19351 Hatteras StLos Angeles, CA 91356Dates: October 28, 29 30 and 31, 2017 (varying times) The Haunt with No Name is decorated with witches, a lot of pumpkins and tombstones. This makes it the perfect combo for a kid-friendly haunted house as it won’t frighten your little ones to the point of kicking and screaming. The hanging additions such as ghosts and floating candles make the house more mysterious, and with a flying creature within a tomb, it makes it feel even more like Halloween. Flickering lights, candles and nostalgic movies from an early horror movie also help to intensify a night at the Haunt with No Name. This house is well received by youth as young as 7 years old to teenagers, but even adults enjoy it. It’s one of the best children’s haunted houses in the area because the owners are friendly, have a child, and they avoid horrific scenes. This year marks the 25th year of the Haunted House!



Boney Island

4602 Morse Ave.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91432

www.boneyisland.com

Dates: October 21 – 31, 2017 4602 Morse Ave.Sherman Oaks, CA 91432Dates: October 21 – 31, 2017 Boney Island has to be one of the most fun and unique haunted house for families. It features dancing skeletons, talking skeletons and skeletons that respond to guest’s questions. These bags of bones are humorous as well; they crack jokes, do magic tricks and act as fortune tellers in certain parts of this exhibit. Both children and adults will chuckle at their outrageous conversations and acts. This haunted house is safe for children as young as toddlers as it walks the fine line of not showing frightening scenes. The entire atmosphere of this production is fabulous as well and is highly entertaining. Kids will definitely enjoy the brightly colored spouting water fountain, which sets it apart from other haunted houses.



Reign Of Terror Haunted House

197 N. Moorpark Rd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

rothauntedhouse.com

Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017 (check calendar – not open every day) 197 N. Moorpark Rd.Thousand Oaks, CA 91360Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017 (check calendar – not open every day) Reign of Terror has been scaring the residents in Thousand Oaks and visitors from neighboring communities for over 15 years. This haunted house here is a beautiful old Victorian estate that sits rotting away. Sitting in the dark shadows, visitors will experience “The Madam” who was the original owner of the home and hasn’t been able to leave the house. Visit attractions to learn more about the Reign of Terror Haunted House and the many offerings throughout the Halloween season.



Grier Musser Museum

403 South Bonnie Brae St

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 413-1814

www.griermussermuseum.org

Date: October 29, 2017 403 South Bonnie Brae StLos Angeles, CA 90057(213) 413-1814Date: October 29, 2017 The Grier Musser Museum is a well-maintained, turn-of-the-century historic Queen Anne house near downtown Los Angeles that likes to get all dressed up for Halloween. Step back in time and see what Halloween must have felt like at the turn of the century. The museum will offer spooky guided tours of the historic home. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children and tours begin at 1pm and 2:30pm. Refreshments will be provided and parking is free.