Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 29

(Credit: Tanaka Farms)
You have been diligent all workweek and now it’s time to figure out how to enjoy a few days away from the office. The options range from seeing one-of-a-kind automobiles to experiencing one of the biggest air shows in the country.

Friday, September 29
tanaka farms Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County September 29

(credit: tanakafarms.com)


Tanaka Farms’ Pumpkin Patch
5380 3/4 University Dr
Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 653-2100
www.tanakafarms.com

Tanaka Farms’ pumpkin patch officially opens today and will be open daily until October 31, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own pumpkins for Halloween, go on a free wagon ride, wander through their amazing corn maze, take pictures with your kids, see goats in their petting zoo and much more! On Saturday September 30, 2017, Tanaka Farms will have Hello Kitty on hand to greet guests as well! Orange County has many other Pumpkin Patches open now until after Halloween as well.
 

autoshow2015 6 Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County September 29

(Credit: OC Auto Show)


O.C. International Auto Show
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 765-8950
www.autoshowoc.com

You don’t be an automotive enthusiast to appreciate the kind of undertaking that is the Orange County International Auto Show. With 600 different cars on display ranging from exotics to concepts, this is where the industry tastemakers unveil their latest in design and innovation. With over 100 different models available for test drives, you could spend a whole day on the convention floor and still not see everything. For the younger ones, there is a small track that will allow the kiddos to get behind the wheel. There are simulator and even a Disney collaboration with the unveiling of the “Minnie” van. Few events have the ability to work for the entire family the way a trip to the Auto Show does.

Saturday, September 30
shutterstock 283016600 Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County September 29

(credit: Alexander Raths/shutterstock)


Boo-uena Park Olde Tyme Fall Festival
Buena Park Historical Society
6631 Beach Blvd.
Buena Park, CA 90621
(714)521-1887
www.historicalsociety.org

The Historical Society of Buena Park is getting creative with their fall programming and adding a bit of Halloween fun into their calendar. This Saturday visitors of all ages are welcomed to explore the historical significance of Whitaker-Jaynes Estate, take in a spooky story at the Bacon House, and even work on their own arts and crafts to take home for the Boo-Uena Park Fall Festival. There will be food trucks on site to ensure some good eating and tacos from event sponsor Poquito Mas. This is a family-focused event with festivities running from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
 

arboretum2 Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County September 29

(Credit: Ramon Gonzales)


Fullerton Uncorked
Fullerton Arboretum
1900 Associated Rd.
Fullerton, CA 92831
(714) 278-3579
www.fullertonuncorked.org

The Rotary Club of Fullerton has hosted their fall food-focused event for years in what has now become a long-standing tradition. In an effort to raise money for local charities, Fullerton Uncorked pools together the best restaurants, cafés, and watering holes of North Orange County for what feels like a cocktail party times ten. Positioning dozens of eateries on the gorgeous grounds of the Fullerton Arboretum, guests can enjoy the best bites and small plates from each participant while wandering the lawn and sipping on their favorite adult beverage. A mix of culinary discovery in the most charming of settings makes for a great date night and an incredibly delicious one at that.

Sunday, October 1
221 Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County September 29

(Credit: U.S. Navy Blue Angels)


Huntington Beach Airshow
Huntington Beach Airshow
21351 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA
http://www.hbairshow.com
www.facebook.com

There is no spectacle like the Huntington Beach Airshow. The aerial precision of the Canadian Snowbirds, the Black Daggers Parachute Team, and the iconic US Navy Blue Angels, it’s no wonder this event draw thousands upon thousands of visitors to the shore of Surf City, USA. While this is a free event, there is upgraded seating available for purchase. Traffic is expected to be rough but once on the shore, the wow factor is expected to be an all-time high for what has become one of the nation’s biggest air shows.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.
