Best Activities This Weekend In Orange County – September 29

You have been diligent all workweek and now it’s time to figure out how to enjoy a few days away from the office. The options range from seeing one-of-a-kind automobiles to experiencing one of the biggest air shows in the country.

Friday, September 29



Tanaka Farms’ Pumpkin Patch

5380 3/4 University Dr

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 653-2100

Tanaka Farms' pumpkin patch officially opens today and will be open daily until October 31, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick your own pumpkins for Halloween, go on a free wagon ride, wander through their amazing corn maze, take pictures with your kids, see goats in their petting zoo and much more! On Saturday September 30, 2017, Tanaka Farms will have Hello Kitty on hand to greet guests as well! Orange County has many other Pumpkin Patches open now until after Halloween as well.





O.C. International Auto Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 765-8950

You don't be an automotive enthusiast to appreciate the kind of undertaking that is the Orange County International Auto Show. With 600 different cars on display ranging from exotics to concepts, this is where the industry tastemakers unveil their latest in design and innovation. With over 100 different models available for test drives, you could spend a whole day on the convention floor and still not see everything. For the younger ones, there is a small track that will allow the kiddos to get behind the wheel. There are simulator and even a Disney collaboration with the unveiling of the "Minnie" van. Few events have the ability to work for the entire family the way a trip to the Auto Show does.

Saturday, September 30



Boo-uena Park Olde Tyme Fall Festival

Buena Park Historical Society

6631 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90621

(714)521-1887

The Historical Society of Buena Park is getting creative with their fall programming and adding a bit of Halloween fun into their calendar. This Saturday visitors of all ages are welcomed to explore the historical significance of Whitaker-Jaynes Estate, take in a spooky story at the Bacon House, and even work on their own arts and crafts to take home for the Boo-Uena Park Fall Festival. There will be food trucks on site to ensure some good eating and tacos from event sponsor Poquito Mas. This is a family-focused event with festivities running from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.





Fullerton Uncorked

Fullerton Arboretum

1900 Associated Rd.

Fullerton, CA 92831

(714) 278-3579

The Rotary Club of Fullerton has hosted their fall food-focused event for years in what has now become a long-standing tradition. In an effort to raise money for local charities, Fullerton Uncorked pools together the best restaurants, cafés, and watering holes of North Orange County for what feels like a cocktail party times ten. Positioning dozens of eateries on the gorgeous grounds of the Fullerton Arboretum, guests can enjoy the best bites and small plates from each participant while wandering the lawn and sipping on their favorite adult beverage. A mix of culinary discovery in the most charming of settings makes for a great date night and an incredibly delicious one at that.

Sunday, October 1



Huntington Beach Airshow

Huntington Beach Airshow

21351 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA

http://www.hbairshow.com

There is no spectacle like the Huntington Beach Airshow. The aerial precision of the Canadian Snowbirds, the Black Daggers Parachute Team, and the iconic US Navy Blue Angels, it's no wonder this event draw thousands upon thousands of visitors to the shore of Surf City, USA. While this is a free event, there is upgraded seating available for purchase. Traffic is expected to be rough but once on the shore, the wow factor is expected to be an all-time high for what has become one of the nation's biggest air shows.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.