Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – September 29

As is always the case, there are plenty of great ways to spend your weekend here in Los Angeles. You can catch a flick, enjoy a hike, dance and dine at a one-of-a-kind festival and even flirt with ghosts and ghouls on a real haunted ship. It’s time to plan your next few days. Here is what is on tap.

Friday, September 29



Front Porch Cinema Film Screening

Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A

Santa Monica, CA 90401

It might be fall, but this is Southern California. Considering that, of course you can watch a movie on the beach during your Friday night. Front Porch Cinema is back for every Friday through late October. Giving guests the chance to take in a flick with the waves in the background and the stars above, the series kicks off with a screening of "La La Land" tonight. Prior to the showing, guests can enjoy the lounge pouring themed cocktails, participate in the free dance lessons, and for the younger patrons, arts and crafts by Books and Cookies gives everyone a chance to get involved. Get cozy on a lawn chair or a blanket and watch a flick on a Friday in one of the most unique movie-going settings you are ever going to find; see you on the Front Porch.

Saturday, September 30



Music Tastes Good

352 E Shoreline Dr,

Long Beach, CA 90802

Ambiance can certainly hinder or heighten a dining experience. It's this rationale that differentiates Music Tastes Good from every other festival the same scale. Equal parts food festival and entertainment driven, neither component is regarded as an afterthought and ultimately each compliments the other. Pooling a roster of gourmet craftsmen from Long Beach to New Orleans, the Taste Tent is the congregation area similar to other festival tents, only the spotlight is on the food. However, with stages that include performances from the likes of Slater-Kinney, Ween, and Los Lobos, to name a few, there was no detail left unattended. In this case, there is no sensory mix up. Music is guaranteed to taste good.





Queen Mary – Dark Harbor

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

'Tis the season for squirming and screaming but there are few haunt experiences that use actual haunted spaces for their production. Therein lies the alluring mystique of the Queen Mary's Dark Harbor haunt production. The Queen Mary is widely considered an exceptionally haunted location. Playing off some of the ship's history, the context of the mazes leads guests to believe that there really is some link to the paranormal activity and the narrative of each area. Complete with plush pop lounges and plenty of bars to supply ample doses of liquid courage, Dark Harbor's opening weekend is a terrifyingly good time. Looking for other Southern California theme park spooky events? Visit our Guide To 2017's Halloween Events at Major Theme Parks

Sunday, October 1



Celebrate Oktoberfest!

Alpine Village

833 W Torrance Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90502

The fall season brings with it pumpkin-spiced everything and the glorious party that is Oktoberfest. Alpine Village has hosted the biggest and longest-running harvest celebration and this year is just as festive. Complete with a true Bavarian big brass band, guests can hoist gigantic beers while dancing to a proper Oom Pah Pah band. In between the raucous under the tent, guests can dine on authentic German faire in the Alpine Village restaurant and event check out the small shops that surround the party's footprint. Considered a Southland tradition, here is your chance to see what the fuss is all about.





Hike Paradise Falls

Wildwood Park

928 Avenida de los Arboles,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Wildwood Park928 Avenida de los Arboles,Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 If you are looking to snap some photos and break a slight sweat on your Sunday, the 2.5 mile hike through Paradise Falls in Wildwood Park is a great way to spend your time. The only drag about this stretch is water isn’t safe enough for swimming, which is always the perfect culmination to a hike to any falls. Between the 40-foot waterfall and the neighboring Lizard Rock, there are plenty of great photo ops. A great little retreat, this is an ideal introductory hike for those just getting started.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.