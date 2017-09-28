Best 2017 Halloween Events In The Inland Empire

Looking for some thrills and scares this year throughout October for Halloween? The Inland Empire is offering some of the scariest events around.



Calico Ghost Town / Alien Invasion-Ghost Haunt

36600 Ghost Town Road

Yermo, CA 92398

(800) 86-CALICO

cms.sbcounty.gov

For Halloween this year, why not visit an old ghost town? The once thriving gold mining town that produced over 20 million dollars worth of silver ore fast became a ghost town when the miners packed up and left when the ore disappeared. Allure surrounds this great ghost town and it is believed to be haunted. Back again this year for Halloween, make sure to visit this terrific and popular haunted house in the heart of the Inland Empire. Past years have included other attractions, including carnival games, pumpkin carving, and crafts. Make sure to dress up your little ones in costumes!



Escape: Psycho Circus 2017

NOS Events Center

689 South E St.

San Bernardino, CA 92408

www.insomniac.com

On Halloween weekend, Escape: Psycho Circus returns again for sinister sights that will shock, and amaze those who visit. The Psycho Circus in past years offered visitors a variety of attractions, including plenty of musical acts on both days. Dance to progressive trance experience two nights of beats, and much more. In addition, explore the bizarre world of the Psycho Circus with larger music that goes along with sinister costumes.



Happy Hauntings Halloween Activities

Castle Park

3500 Polk Street

Riverside, CA 92505

(951) 785-3000

www.castlepark.com

Located at Castle Park, Happy Hauntings Halloween activities will offer plenty of fun activities for the Halloween season, including pumpkin painting, a costume contest that kids will find very fun, as well as a great trick-or-treat street. New this year will be House of Halloween where kids 12 and under can venture into a friendly Halloween maze and get special treats!



Human Roast House

Located on the corner of

University Avenue & Main Street

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 680-1345

www.humanroasthouse.com

Located in Downtown Riverside, when you enter the Human Roast House, you're not just entering your average haunted house. In fact, you're entering the home of Austin Reed Trebbe, a famed serial killer of Riverside. Be terrified as you wander his home and see how sick and twisted he was. You see the clowns that feed his delusions. This is not for the faint at heart as you can probably guess. Older children are welcome if they are brave enough, but parents must judge for themselves. The event runs from 7pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Sundays, and 7pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturdays. On Halloween night, though, the event will be open from 7pm to 10pm.